Megan Gourley

Parents: Eric and Heather Gourley
Sports: Soccer-4 years; 4-year letterman, Captain, All-Star (2019); Basketball-3 years; 2 year letterman; Track and field –4 years; 3 year letterman, Captain
Activities: National Honor Society-3 years; President (1 year); Bible Club –3 years; Treasurer (1 year); 4-H –10 years; President (2 years), Vice President (1 year), Secretary (1 year)
Future Plans: Attend Edinboro University for a 3+3 Chiropractic program and compete for their track team.
Most influential person and why: My mom, because she encouraged me to do the best that I could in all my sports. She pushed me to be the best leader that I could be when I was on the field, off the field, or at practice. She never let me quit when I wanted to, and she was there for me when things got rough encouraging me to still do my best.