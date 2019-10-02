PORT ALLEGANY — Spoiling Port Allegany’s Homecoming Day festivities at least on the football field, Union/A-C Valley junior Tanner Merwin had himself a huge performance.
Merwin intercepted three passes, returned two for touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Luke Bowser in the Falcon Knights’ 32-7 over the Gators last Saturday afternoon.
It’s now 5-1 for the Falcon Knights, who host another 5-1 team Keystone Friday in Rimersburg for another Homecoming game.
“It was their homecoming, they came out and played a hard game, and we knew that but we were able to settle in,” Union/ACV head coach Brad Dittman said. “What can you say about Tanner? It’s one of best performances I’ve seen in a football game.”
Merwin’s first pick-six were the first points of the game. After the Falcon Knights forced a Port three-and-out, they advanced to Gators’ 22 before Luke Bowser was intercepted by Port’s Noah Archer at the 17.
A few plays later, however, Merwin stepped in front of a Drew Evens pass and went 39 yards to the end zone. Bowser’s two-point pass to Merwin made it 8-0 with 6:35 left in the opening quarter.
The Falcon Knights went up 14-0 in the second quarter, turning a Port fumble at the Union/ACV 26 into an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive capped by Eli Penny’s 10-yard run at the 8:32 mark.
But the Gators answered quickly with their only touchdown of the game on the first play after the ensuing kickoff. Evens found Howie Stuckey for a 61-yard TD pass.
The 14-7 halftime lead went into the late part of the third quarter. The Falcon Knights were stopped on downs at the Port 25 on a long opening drive to start the third quarter, but they forced another Port punt on a three-and-out before punting again themselves.
Then it was Merwin’s turn to come up big again. Playing center field at safety on a third-and-eight play, he grabbed another Evens pass near midfield and returned it 48 yards easily down the Port sideline. After a missed two-point try, the Falcon Knights led 20-7 with 1:54 left in the third.
“We turned ball over on downs and kind of stopped ourselves, but kids hung in there. Tanner really turned the momentum,” Dittman said.
In the fourth, the Gators, down two touchdowns, stalled on downs at their own 38 and two plays later, Bowser hit Merwin for a 41-yard TD pass.
And for good measure, Merwin’s third pick on the next Port possession set up Union/ACV’s last TD. He returned the interception 37 yards to the Gators’ 10 and two plays later Kylar Culbertson scored on a 6-yard run with 5:44 remaining.
Tony Thompson added a fourth Union/ACV interception in the closing minutes to finish off a solid road win, although the numbers weren’t overwhelming.
The Falcon Knights outgained the Gators, 259-200, limiting Port to 44 yards rushing on 28 carries. Culbertson ran for 93 yards on 15 carries while Bowser completed 11 of 20 passes for 115 yards with two interceptions. Merwin caught four passes for 55 yards.
Union/ACV won’t have sophomore Caden Rainey in uniform for Friday’s game. After catching five passes for 56 yards, Rainey was ejected after getting tangled up with Port’s Tara Tanaka on the Falcon Knights’ final point-after kick in the fourth quarter.
Blocking on an edge spot, Rainey was rushed hard by Tanaka and got his helmet knocked off as the two went to the ground. Rainey got up and took a swipe at Tanaka and he was ejected from the game.