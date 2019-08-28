COUDERSPORT — Trailing by six points at halftime, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights started the second half with the ball and hoping to continue the momentum it ended the first half with against Coudersport.
But another fumbled snap on the Falcon Knights’ first possession of the third quarter led to Coudersport’s third touchdown as the hosts pulled away for a 30-8 win last Friday night.
The giveaway was indicative of problems most of the game for head coach Brad Dittman’s team, which managed just 122 yards on 36 plays from scrimmage.
“Snaps were an issue and it was a combination of both guys at time,” said Dittman, who counted six botched exchanges throughout the game. “It definitely put us in some bad positions and really affected us all night. We had some other snaps that were handled, but those things are critical and affected the timing and stuff we could do.”
The fumbled and lost snap at the beginning of the third quarter was one of two lost fumbles and three turnovers overall, which included an interception on the next-to-last play of the game.
“It killed us all night, no rhythm and we were unable get into situations to do some plays we wanted to try,” Dittman said. “We had 36 offensive plays, so it was tough get anything going.”
Quarterback Luke Bowser completed 14 of 24 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and the late interception. He completed six passes to Tanner Merwin for 66 yards and six to Caden Rainey for 48 yards. Rainey also connected with Bowser on a 10-yard pass.
The running game, however, was wrecked thanks to the fumbled snaps, with the Falcon Knights going for minus-5 yards on 11 attempts.
Coudersport, meanwhile, totaled 267 yards on 53 players, not all that bad of a defensive effort for Union/ACV considering its own offensive struggles. Quarterback Hayden Keck completed 5 of 8 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and interception. He ran for 41 yards on 12 carries while Travis Gleason gained 51 yards on 16 carries.
Gleason’s 5-yard run put the Falcons on the board in the first quarter, finishing a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended just before the end of the first quarter. Keck’s 42-yard pass to John Minor on the fourth play of the drive helped set up Gleason’s TD run.
Teams traded punts before the Falcon Knights had two bad snaps on a drive that knocked them back from their own 31 to the 6, forcing a punt and setting Coudersport up with good field position at the Falcon Knights’ 34. On third-and-6 from the 36 midway through the second quarter, Keck found Minor for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing possession, the Falcon Knights put together their only scoring drive of the night, starting with good field position at their own 47. On third-and-nine, Bowser hit Rainey for a 21-yard completion. Then a personal foul on Coudersport after a short run put the Falcon Knights at the Coudersport 13, Bowser completed a 7-yard TD pass to Merwin. Bowser ran in the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-8.
“We took care of the ball on the touchdown drive and executed on some plays and put some points on board, but we have to take care the ball,” Dittman said.
That was it for the Falcon Knights, who fumbled away the ball to the Falcons to start the third quarter. Coudersport used eight plays to go 33 yards after the fumble recovery with Kolby VanWhy scoring on a 4-yard run. Keck’s two-point conversion run made it 22-8 late in the third quarter.
Merwin stopped a Coudersport scoring drive before the end of the third quarter, intercepting Keck in the end zone and returning the ball out to the 22.
Starting the fourth quarter at its own 44, Union/ACV drove into Coudersport territory, reaching the Falcons’ 25 on Bowser’s 26-yard pass to Merwin. But a lost fumble on a handoff gave Coudersport the ball at its own 30. From there, it started an 11-play, 70-yard drive finished with Brandt Kightlinger’s 7-yard run. Keck ran in another two-point conversion to set the final score late in the fourth.