Not surprisingly, last Saturday night’s 1979 Reunion Night at PNC Park was a nice touch to what is the last Pittsburgh Pirates team to win a World Series title.
Of course, I didn’t go, but was able to watch the ceremony on television.
Good stuff. You wonder if Dave Parker will get some more appreciation for his career and get some Hall of Fame consideration when his chance comes up again.
From what I can gather through the special eras committees now constructed by the Hall of Fame, Parker could be considered for induction at this year’s 2019 Winter Meetings for the Class of 2020.
Not sure what his chances are, but this is for sure. Time heals plenty of “wounds” and Parker’s stormy last days in Pittsburgh don’t seem as big of a deal as they were back then.
Fittingly, a 28-minute rain delay allowed more TV interviews of some of the former players on hand for the ceremony. Jim Rooker was good. His contribution to the World Series win over the Orioles can not be overlooked.
Rooker was injured most of the season, yet manager Chuck Tanner called on the 36-year-old lefty who had just made his first appearance since late September in a 3 2/3-inning relief effort in the Game 1 loss to the Orioles.
Rooker threw well as needed, going five innings and combining with Bert Blyleven to beat the Orioles 7-1 in Game 5, starting the three-game winning streak to close the Series.
But the interview I missed out on the most was Ed Ott. They were set to interview the former Pirates catcher when microphone issues forced them back to the booth. Ott never returned.
Ed Ott, Muncy native and using a wheelchair, started his career with the Pirates as a 23rd-round pick in 1970. He was originally and outfielder, but switched to catcher and in 1979 platooned with Steve Nicosia behind the dish.
Ott had a beautiful hook slide to score the go-ahead run on Manny Sanguillen’s pinch-hit single in the ninth inning as the Pirates won Game 2, 3-2, in Baltimore.
“Red Hot Ed Ott” was the banner that flew at Three Rivers Stadium.
However, the best Ed Ott story came from a game in August of 1977 against the New York Mets when Ott slid into second base trying to break up a double play in the second game of a doubleheader won 6-5 by the Pirates.
Even though breaking up double plays was far, far, far more permissible in those days, Mets second baseman Felix Millan took umbrage at Ott’s aggressive slide and with the ball still in his hand, connected with Ott’s jaw.
Millan, 5-feet, 11-inches, 172 pounds. Ott, 5-10, 190.
Remember, Ott was a former Central Pennsylvania wrestler.
From there, according to newspaper reports, hooked an arm under the crotch of Millan, lifted him off the ground and slammed him to the dirt around second.
Broken collarbone. Both players ejected, of course.
“Millan picked on the wrong guy,” said the usually affable Pirates manager Chuck Tanner.
There’s more.
Pirates coach Jose Pagan, a friend of Millan, was told to relay to Ott that he was sorry because he lost his head for a fraction of a second and there was no hard feelings. Ott, Pagan said, was saying the same thing.
Different era, for sure, my friends.
Tanner wasn’t satisfied, despite his team sweeping the doubleheader. He didn’t accept Millan’s apology.
“Let me throw a ball in your mouth and I’ll tell you I’m sorry. Apologize? Sure, after it’s over I’ll apologize too,” Tanner said.
But what turned out to be Millan’s final game of his career wasn’t enough for Tanner. Millan should be suspended to start the next season.
The Mets’ manager was future Hall of Famer Joe Torre, who felt that since both players were ejected, he didn’t expect any more problems.
The lesson: Don’t mess with the Otter and don’t get Tanner riled up.
A great story that would’ve been fantastic had there been any video of this incident in existence.
MINER FIGHTING AGAIN — Brookville’s Keith Miner is set for another Fight2Win Tour submission wrestling fight on Aug. 3 in Cheswick.
Miner, 3-1 in pro super fights, last grappled in April of 2018 when he lost by decision to Vitor Oliveria.
This time around, Miner faces Pittsburgh’s Evan Mulgrave in a 180-pound division Black Belt fight.
Tickets can be purchased by going to nitrotickets.com/event/148/Fight-1To-1Win-1120-1Pittsburgh-1--10803.
HALL OF FAME THOUGHTS — I always enjoy most of the induction speeches at the annual Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. This year was no exception.
The late Roy Halladay’s wife’s speech was fantastic. Brandy Halladay got a standing ovation from the group of living Hall of Famers at the ceremony. Rare move, and that would’ve buckled my knees.
“This is not my speech to give,” she said.
Harold Baines, Lee Smith, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez all joined the Hall as well.
Mussina, Montoursville High School graduate, graduated the same year that I did in 1987. Montoursville lost to Hopewell in the 1986 PIAA Class 3A final.
“How did a kid in small-town rural Pennsylvania play enough wiffleball to make it to the major leagues and pitch there for 18 years?” Mussina mused on the stage.
And, fittingly, it was Rivera that “closed” out the ceremony with his eloquent, thoughtful and thankful speech. He shared a story about how he and a couple coaches tried to figure out how to “fix” his “cutter” fastball because he couldn’t control where it was going.
After an hour, they gave up. Rivera said that he’d live with it and figure out how to work with it.
Wow. An incredible “What if?” story.
YOUNG THAN ME HOF — We know have eight players in the Hall of Fame younger than me, but not quite a starting lineup:
Mariano Rivera turns 50 in November. Two other pitchers, Pedro Martinez and Roy Halladay, are a good start to a rotation.
Ivan Rodriguez, catcher.
Jim Thome, first base/DH.
Chipper Jones, third base.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero, outfield.
