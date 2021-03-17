NEW BETHLEHEM — Both statements obviously are true when it comes to playing teams for a third time, especially in a playoff game.
It can be a charm, or a season-ending disappointment.
Unfortunately for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team, trying to repeat its postseason magic from last year’s run to a District 9 Class 2A title, its third meeting against KSAC rival Moniteau was not a charm at all.
Shooting woes doomed the Lady Bulldogs from the start, although they weren’t out of the game until Moniteau’s 6-0 run over the game’s final 2:04 sealed a 57-47 win in last Wednesday’s D9 Class 3A semifinals.
Moniteau went on to lose last Friday at Punxsutawney in the final, 60-37.
Moniteau lost two close games to the Lady Bulldogs — 59-56 and 54-49 — during the season and the third matchup was hard-fought and close most of the night.
The Lady Bulldogs led 29-28 at halftime after 13 lead changes, but two lead changes was all that happened in the second half as Moniteau took the lead for good late in the third quarter, outscoring Redbank Valley 29-18 in the second half.
Redbank Valley, which led 12-9 after the first quarter despite missing 12 of its 14 shots from the field, wound up at a dismal 24 percent (18-for-74) for the night.
“Moniteau is a good team, we had our opportunities and just didn’t finish,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds, whose team finished 15-6. “We did hit the boards. We just needed a few more.”
Redbank Valley outrebounded Moniteau, 51-46, despite Moniteau’s standout senior forward Aslyn Pry’s huge performance of 23 points and 20 rebounds. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 26 offensive rebounds, yet still couldn’t get key buckets, especially in the second half as they went 8-for-36 from the floor.
Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer each scored 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Foringer grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Huffman finished with eight.
Moniteau threw a box-and-one at the Lady Bulldogs, meaning a four-player zone with a defending playing one-on-one with guard Caylen Rearick. She finished with seven points.
“We expected a box-and-one on Caylen coming in and we had a couple plays designed for her,” Edmonds said. “In the first half, we took advantage of those plays. In the second half, the game opened up and we didn’t go inside as much.”
Moniteau shot it a bit better (21-for-52, 40 percent) and got four key 3-pointers from Abbey Jewart who scored 12 points off the bench, nine of those come on three treys in the second quarter.
Redbank Valley was 7-for-10 from the foul line in the first quarter to offset poor shooting from the floor, then the back-and-forth second quarter had them take a one-point, 29-28, lead to halftime.
Huffman’s basket gave the Lady Bulldogs their last lead at 35-34 at the 5:40 mark of the third quarter. Moniteau led 43-39 going into the fourth and extended it to 51-43 with 2:43 left in the game.
Redbank Valley got it to four points at 51-47 with Rearick’s steal and layup with 2:04 left, but Moniteau closed the game with six straight points for its largest lead.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t get back to the top as they did last year in what was an odd season coming off a quiet offseason due to the pandemic, of course.
“It was an odd season,” Edmonds agreed. “We COVID hitting, we didn’t have our summer program and the girls didn’t get a chance to play together. Then we had the delay at the beginning off the season and we didn’t start with everybody else. Then we tried to fit in 22 games, which caused us to miss a lot of practice time which caused us to get behind on things we wanted to incorporate into this team. We were struggling all year working on things as we were playing games.”
Only one senior, Emma Huffman, will leave to graduation.
“You definitely always want to play for the championship and we fell a game short,” Edmonds said. “Emma was a great leader, a great senior and she’s been with me since third grade. She was really the heart and soul of this year’s team. She was a big contributor the past four years. Those are big shoes to fill, but we have everybody else coming back.”