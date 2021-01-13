WEST SUNBURY — The season-opener finally landing for the Union Knights, a slow start cost them a chance on the road at Moniteau Tuesday night.
Trailing by 14 points by halftime, the Knights dropped a 68-51 decision to the Warriors.
Moniteau led 28-14 at halftime and then played the Knights basically even, 40-37, in the second half.
Two players reached double-figure scoring the Knights as Caden Rainey and Karter Vogel scored 16 and 14 points respectively. Bailey Crissman added eight points.
Moniteau put three players in double figures as Kyle Pry turned in 15 points. Ryan Jewart and Mason Mershimer scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
The Knights return to action Thursday at home against Keystone. Saturday, they visit North Clarion for an 11 a.m. varsity-only start. Next Monday and Wednesday, they host Venango Catholic and then travel to Clarion.