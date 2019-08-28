NEW BETHLEHEM — Finishing with a 7-8-2 record in a season that ended with a shootout loss to Port Allegany in the first round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs seem to be more than ready for another season.
Head coach Mike Dawson, entering his four year, indicated as much early in the preseason. He has a 23-player roster with a lot of his playing rotation back considering only two seniors — Molly Nolf and Alena Keller — were lost to graduation.
However, Keller was the goalkeeper and Nolf was a key midfielder. Those are important areas to shore up, but Dawson liked what he saw over the offseason and that has him looking forward to the season, which starts at home Tuesday against Keystone.
“Between the end of last season and beginning of this season, a good amount of girls played either in the indoor travel team or spring travel,” Dawson said. “That’s definitely helped, but overall, we want to lessen the workload on Brooke (Eberle) this year and moving Teja (Hageter) and Rhiannon (Laughlin) up to more of a midfield position will help flow of offense better and create some chances for other people.”
Eberle, a senior striker, was an all-conference pick after scoring 16 of the team’s 36 goals last year. Obviously, Dawson looks for Eberle to shine again, but knows he needs the team to have other options as opposing defense will gun to shut her down.
“For the first three years, she’s been my leading scorer, so I’m hoping that’ll be the trend again this year,” Dawson said. “She sometimes makes something out of nothing. I tell her to go in and do Brooke things and it works out for us.
“We want to take some pressure off her, that’s the main goal, so moving people around to different positions helps us do that. She should still be able and score her goals, but she’ll be able to work on distributing the ball a little bit and set some other people up.”
Also up front again with Eberle is senior Carley Shick (4 goals, 4 assists) in the team’s 4-4-2 set. In the midfield are Laughlin (3 goals, 2 assists), junior center-mid Josie Adams, junior right-mid Alaina Hook with Hageter moving into a defensive midfield role.
Leading the defensive rotation in the back are sophomore Lilly Neiswonger, senior Megan Gourley, and juniors Austin Kirkpatrick and Eryn Bailey.
At goalie, it’ll either be Kassidy Lee or Gabby Dinger, both juniors.
Dawson sees all 23 players seeing action on the field at some point, helping to force a faster pace when the situation allows.
“We want to be more dynamic on the ball,” Dawson said. “We want to pressure teams more and work on pace and space. Last year, with possession games, we lost more than we won. We want to keep the ball more and dictate how fast or slow the game is being played.”
And if all goes to plan, the Lady Bulldogs will be at the very least battling in the postseason.
“Everybody is pretty stoked for this year,” Dawson said. “The seniors and juniors are figuring out they have to be leaders now and I’ve seen a few stepping up in practice and being vocal and making my life easier, pushing themselves to get better in practice.
“They’re pretty motivated. They weren’t happy with how that ended. This group wants to be the first to win a league or district title. That’s definitely motivating them. … This team is used to being in the playoffs, but we want to take the next step and do something when we get in there.”
Ryan Radaker and Megan Nolf are on Dawson’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brooke Eberle, Carley Shick, Megan Gourley, Kennedy Heeter.
Juniors: Austin Kirkpatrick, Alaina Hook, Teja Hageter, Josie Adams, Rhiannon Laughlin, Eryn Bailey, Kassidy Lee, Gabby Dinger, Karrisa Reichard.
Sophomores: Quinn Fricko, Raegen Beamer, Lilly Neiswonger, Abigale Downs, Mia Gourley.
Freshmen: Bailey Laughlin, Elena Root, Makayla McGuire, Nina Space, Ember Hetrick.
SCHEDULE
September
3-Keystone, 6 p.m.
5-St. Marys, 6 p.m.
7-at Franklin, 11 a.m.
9-at Curwensville
10-Brookville
12-at Karns City, 5 p.m.
17-Clarion
19-Kane
21-at Mercer, 10 a.m.
23-Karns City
25-Forest Area, 6 p.m.
26-Punxsutawney
October
1-at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
3-at Elk Co. Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
7-at St. Marys, 4:45 p.m.
10-at Keystone
12-at Forest Area (Tionesta), 10 a.m.
14-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted