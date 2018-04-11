Tuesday afternoon’s Redbank Valley softball opener was the exception to the norm so far this spring season for baseball and softball teams.
Playing vs. practicing indoors.
Otherwise, it’s been a whole bunch of postponing and rescheduling for teams at Redbank Valley and Union. Wednesday, both Redbank Valley teams were scheduled to host Moniteau and then Friday, both teams are home against Brookville.
Next Monday, both Redbank Valley teams head to Marienville to take on Forest Area.
At Union, both teams were scheduled to host Keystone Wednesday before the Damsels travel to play at DuBois Central Catholic Friday. Both teams travel to play Moniteau Saturday, the baseball team at Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park at 1 p.m. and the softball team at Moniteau High School also at 1 p.m.
Both teams travel to Clarion-Limestone Monday.
Complete season schedules are on Page B2. Here are the latest games to be postponed and rescheduled over the past week:
REDBANK VALLEY
Baseball
April
5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10
6-at Union, ppd. TBA
9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
10-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
Softball
April
5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10
6-at Union, ppd. TBA
9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
UNION
Baseball
April
4-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to May 4
6-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
9-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
Softball
April
5-at Karns City, ppd. to April 21
6-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
9-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
