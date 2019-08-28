NEW BETHLEHEM — From 0-16-1 to 3-12 last year, third-year Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer coach A.J. Blose is looking to continue up the win ladder.
He’s confident that’ll happen as he takes a 17-man roster with 14 of them juniors or seniors into the season that starts Tuesday at home against Keystone.
The skill level is better all-around, he believes, and that’s always a good place to start.
“One of our main things is that we’re more skilled,” Blose said. “It’s practice, but our ball movement is way better than what it’s been. We’re seeing open spaces and not bunching up. That’s part of growing.”
Almost all of his playing rotation is back from last year, with the exception of standout goalkeeper Logan Wadding.
Junior Koltin Kline returns on the offensive end of the field after leading the Bulldogs in scoring while seniors Anthony Baileys, Declan Fricko, Jacob Faulk and Chase Guntrum along with juniors Kyle Watkins and Owen Fricko form the core of Blose’s lineup.
“We picked up a few players in the offseason who are pretty athletic and I think that’s going to help a lot,” Blose said. “As a whole, we put in a lot of summer work, most of the team.”
It’ll be a 4-2-3-1 set most of the time for Blose, with Kline up front at striker. Also at forward will be junior Jimmy Gundlach and Declan Fricko. Freshman Nick Moore and junior Landon Pence will see time at forward with Moore also playing back with the midfieders.
Also at midfield will be freshman Owen Harmon, Owen Fricko, and senior Aiden Griffin and junior Quinlin Griffin.
Baileys anchors the defense on the back line with most likely Moore playing a defensive midfield spot. Four-year defender starter in Faulk along with Guntrum gives the Bulldogs some experience on defense.
They’ll all try to make life easier for first-year starting keeper Owen Magagnotti, a junior.
“Owen is a hard worker, he’s not a senior and going to be around here for a couple years,” Blose said. “He’s putting in work in offseason with Samantha Landers. He’s been catching on and it’s starting to click in practice and he’s starting to figure out the angles.”
The added year of experience and offseason work gives Blose optimism on an improved record, as in close to .500 and a hopeful playoff berth.
“We’ll have to maintain possession more and eliminate turnovers,” Blose said. “I think the defense will win us some games because the defensive midfield pressure and it’s solid enough with some skill and experience because they’ve been around while.
“I think we can play more soccer this year because our skill level is up. We had to play run and gun soccer in the past, but that’s not the way to win games, only prevent losses.”
Ty Scott assists Blose again on the sideline.
ROSTER
Seniors: Anthony Baileys, Declan Fricko, Jacob Faulk, Aiden Griffin, Chase Guntrum.
Juniors: Kyle Watkins, Koltin Kline, Owen Fricko, Landon Pence, Quinlan Griffin, Jimmy Gundlach, Ty Sherry, Hayden Smith, Owen Magagnotti.
Sophomore: Tyson Adams.
Freshmen: Owen Harmon, Nick Moore.
SCHEDULE
September
3-Keystone, 4 p.m.
4-Brockway, 4 p.m.
9-West Shamokin
10-Brookville
12-at Karns City, 7 p.m.
17-C-L
21-at Mercer, noon
23-Karns City
25-Forest Area, 4 p.m.
30-at Kane, 4 p.m.
October
2-at West Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.
3-at Oil City
8-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
10-at Keystone
12-at Forest Area (Tionesta), noon
14-DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
16-at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted