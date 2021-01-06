RIMERSBURG — Like the girls at Union, the Golden Knights basketball team back on the court this week resuming its preseason workouts. Its season-opener is next Wednesday at home against Moniteau.
Eric Mortimer is back after a one-year hiatus. He replaces Brent Saylor, who coached the Knights to an 8-13 season. Mortimer coached the Knights the previous three seasons.
It’ll be a small margin for error this season as Mortimer will work with just a 12-man varsity/JV roster. The plan is to play a JV schedule.
Two of the top three scorers from last year are back with senior Karter Vogle (12.4 ppg.) and junior Caden Rainey (11.5 ppg.) while junior Carter Terwint, senior Brock Jordan, and sophomores Skylar Roxbury and Bailey Crissman saw some varsity minutes.
Mortimer is just glad to back on the court. Where it goes from there might be somewhat of a bonus, although the goal is obvious — make the playoffs and compete for a district title.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Mortimer said of working out his playing rotation, building around Vogle and Rainey. “We’re going to have to figure that out here in the next two or three weeks and see what happens. We’ll see how they mesh and maybe find out who’s in better shape and that’s how things might go at the start.”
Both Vogle and Rainey are guards, although Vogle could move to forward with his size. Rainey was a Third Team KSAC All-Star last year and he heads into his third varsity season with 495 points.
Jordan, at 6-foot-4, along with a handful of other big bodies with Crissman, Carter Terwint and Roxbury.
“I’d like to maybe work inside-outside because of the size and I’ve never had that before,” Mortimer said. “That’s something I’m throwing around and the big boys are doing pretty good and they can shoot outside if they have to step back.”
Mortimer also looks for contributions from juniors Aiden Weaver, Logan Terwint and Joe Morrison, sophomores Payton Johnston and Jacob Bowser, and freshman Aiden Smith.
Clearly, with the low numbers the top key is to stay on the court.
“Stay healthy,” Mortimer agreed. “And you can fail, but if you have the right attitude, I think it’s going to help a lot because you can still play basketball. Just keep plugging away and don’t hang your head, that’s the key. We have to take it day by day and one game at a time.
“And Iike to get to the playoffs. That’s what we’re playing for anyway. Let’s see if we can get there.”
Mortimer will be assisted by Jason Johnston.
ROSTER
Senior: Karter Vogle, Brock Jordan.
Juniors: Caden Rainey, Logan Terwint, Carter Terwint, Aiden Weaver, Joe Morrison.
Sophomores: Payton Johnston, Skylar Roxbury, Jacob Bowser, Bailey Crissman.
Freshman: Aiden Smith.