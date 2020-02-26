BROCKWAY — It’s been five years since the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs won a playoff game.
Last Friday night’s 37-25 win over AML champion Kane ended that drought as the Lady Bulldogs advanced to Wednesday’s District 9 Class 2A semifinals with their first postseason win since 2015. They’ll face KSAC arch-rival Clarion on Wednesday at Brookville Area High School.
“We had a lot of goals this year and this is one of them. We accomplished the win. Next week, got a big game against Clarion,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Chris Edmonds, whose team had gone into the postseason with three straight losses including the loss to North Clarion in the KSAC Championship game last Saturday.
“The girls have been talking about the KSAC championship last week,” he added. “That was a great experience and Tippin Gymnasium put on a great event. So we’ve talked about needing two wins to get back to Tippin. So that’s one of our goals moving forward is to get back to the University.”
The Lady Bulldogs (17-7) both regular-season matchups with their KSAC-South rival, 65-61 at Clarion in December and 69-65 at home on Jan. 31.
Clarion (14-9) advanced with a 56-50 win over Port Allegany, also last Friday. The Lady Cats have won their last four straight games after losing five of seven in late January.
The way things went at Brockway Area High School, it looked like lids were certainly on the basket, especially for Kane which was remarkably bad shooting the basketball all night long after going into the game with a seven-game winning streak.
The Lady Bulldogs led 17-11 at halftime with neither team shooting well — the Lady Bulldogs 6-for-28 after a 1-for-11 start and Kane 4-for-30. It didn’t get much better for the Lady Bulldogs and it actually got worse for Kane as it missed its first 20 shots of the second half.
Certainly credit Redbank Valley’s physical and aggressive defense for carrying the win while shooting just 13-for-60 (22 percent) from the field for the game. Kane wound up with a miserable 6-for-55 (11 percent). The Lady Wolves were 2-for-24 from the 3-point line.
“That’s been our calling card ever since I took over the program,” Edmonds said. “The two-three zone we work on it every night. We like the top two the pressuring the ball and then our bigs underneath know how to take up space, and cover the post inside.
“We started out in the 1-3-1 press to try to wear them down, the drop back into three-two to take away the wings and forced them to throw the ball inside. We have a lot of confidence with Maddie (Foringer) inside to take up a lot of space and defend the inside well.”
Foringer’s basket gave the Lady Bulldogs their largest lead at 30-13 at the 6:28 mark of the third quarter.
Despite its poor shooting, Kane had a chance to get it to single digits at 33-23 with under a minute left in the game, but missed a free throw.
Tara Hinderliter scored 18 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, going 5-for-12 from the field and 7-for-11 from the foul line. No other player reached double figures in scoring, but Foringer scored six points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
Emily Bucheit, who was 1-for-18 from the floor, led Kane with nine points. She was 6-for-13 from the foul line. Ainsley Saf scored seven points with nine rebounds and Sarri Swanson had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with four points.