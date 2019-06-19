The District 25 All-Star season, the first in New Bethlehem Little League’s history as it’s moved from District 7 this year, opens next week.

Two NBLL teams are entered. The 12-and-under baseball team opens Monday at Clarion starting at 7:30 p.m. The winner gets Franklin at a site to be determined next Wednesday while the loser drops into the elimination bracket for a game next Thursday.

It’s a six-team bracket that also includes Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton (KRE), Titusville and Oil City. The tournament continues through at least July 2.

Newbie is also entered in the 14-and-under baseball division and opens July 6 at home at Redbank Valley Municipal Park against Oil City.

The winners and losers play July 8. The rest of the four-team double-elimination bracket has KRE facing Titusville. That tournament continues through at least July 10 with an if necessary game set for July 11 at a site and time to be announced.

Rosters and schedules are listed below:

12-and-under

Manager: Mike Rearick.

Players: Wyatt Byers, Brock George, Carson Gould, Ryan Hepler, Jaxon Huffman, Isaac Neiswonger, Bella Orr, Hayden Rearick, Eli Shaffer, Grant Shoemaker, Jordan Smith and Kaden Sturgeon.

14-and-under

Manager: Alan Clouse.

Players: Mason and Owen Clouse, Owen Harmon, Tyler Hetrick, Ashton Kahle, Mathew Kozma, Cole Lufsey, Tate Minich, Kaeden Neiswonger, Trentan Patton, Peyton Rearick, Brandon Ross, Colton Shick and Cam Wagner.

SCHEDULE

12-AND-UNDER

MONDAY, June 24

Game 1: New Bethlehem at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: KRE vs. Titusville

WEDNESDAY, June 26

Game 3: Franklin vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Oil City vs. Game 2 winner

THURSDAY, June 27

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser

SATURDAY, June 29

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

TUESDAY, July 2

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser

TBA

Championship and “If Necessary” games

14-AND-UNDER

SATURDAY, July 6

Game 1: Titusville vs. KRE

Game 2: Oil City at New Bethlehem, 6 p.m.

MONDAY, July 8

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

WEDNESDAY, July 10

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

TBA

Championship and “if necessary” games

Recommended for you

Tags