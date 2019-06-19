The District 25 All-Star season, the first in New Bethlehem Little League’s history as it’s moved from District 7 this year, opens next week.
Two NBLL teams are entered. The 12-and-under baseball team opens Monday at Clarion starting at 7:30 p.m. The winner gets Franklin at a site to be determined next Wednesday while the loser drops into the elimination bracket for a game next Thursday.
It’s a six-team bracket that also includes Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton (KRE), Titusville and Oil City. The tournament continues through at least July 2.
Newbie is also entered in the 14-and-under baseball division and opens July 6 at home at Redbank Valley Municipal Park against Oil City.
The winners and losers play July 8. The rest of the four-team double-elimination bracket has KRE facing Titusville. That tournament continues through at least July 10 with an if necessary game set for July 11 at a site and time to be announced.
Rosters and schedules are listed below:
12-and-under
Manager: Mike Rearick.
Players: Wyatt Byers, Brock George, Carson Gould, Ryan Hepler, Jaxon Huffman, Isaac Neiswonger, Bella Orr, Hayden Rearick, Eli Shaffer, Grant Shoemaker, Jordan Smith and Kaden Sturgeon.
14-and-under
Manager: Alan Clouse.
Players: Mason and Owen Clouse, Owen Harmon, Tyler Hetrick, Ashton Kahle, Mathew Kozma, Cole Lufsey, Tate Minich, Kaeden Neiswonger, Trentan Patton, Peyton Rearick, Brandon Ross, Colton Shick and Cam Wagner.
SCHEDULE
12-AND-UNDER
MONDAY, June 24
Game 1: New Bethlehem at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: KRE vs. Titusville
WEDNESDAY, June 26
Game 3: Franklin vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Oil City vs. Game 2 winner
THURSDAY, June 27
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
SATURDAY, June 29
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
TUESDAY, July 2
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
TBA
Championship and “If Necessary” games
14-AND-UNDER
SATURDAY, July 6
Game 1: Titusville vs. KRE
Game 2: Oil City at New Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
MONDAY, July 8
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
WEDNESDAY, July 10
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser
TBA
Championship and “if necessary” games