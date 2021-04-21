NEW BETHLEHEM — Incoming President Lance Musser of the New Bethlehem Little League announced some information for the upcoming season, which is set to begin on Opening Day on May 1 at the Little League Complex:
— A total of 205 players are registered to play across all divisions.
T-Ball, 5 teams, 43 players
Machine Pitch Minor Baseball, 4 teams, 30 players
Machine Pitch Minor Softball, 3 teams, 35 players
Player Pitch Minor Baseball, 2 teams, 22 players
Major Baseball, 2 teams 22 players
Major Softball, 1 team, 12 players
Junior Baseball, 1 team 13 players
Senior Baseball, 1 team 14 players
Senior Softball, 1 team 14 players.
“I just want to thank God for the opportunity to have baseball again in the Valley this year,” Musser said. “It’s a blessing to have so many kids interested in getting outside and playing ball with their friends. The Board of Directors would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers who put in the time and effort to make it all happen.”
Musser said a work day is scheduled at the complex for this Saturday starting at around 10 a.m.