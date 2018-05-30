NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the latest game reports from the New Bethlehem Little League’s Major League baseball division.
Scores
May 25: Reichard Contracting 7, Hetrick’s Farm Supply 6
May 23: Subway 8, Moose Lodge 3
May 19: Reichard Contracting 8, Hetrick’s Farm Supply 6; Moose Lodge 8, Subway 4.
May 16: Moose Lodge 11, Reichard Contracting 1
May 12: Hetrick’s Farm Supply 9, Subway 8, 7 innings
WEDNESDAY, May 23
Subway 8, Moose Lodge 3: Cole Bish had three hits with two doubles and a triple to lead Subway past Moose, which was limited to two hits. Owen Clouse tripled and Mason Clouse doubled.
SATURDAY, May 19
Moose 8, Subway 4: Mason and Owen Clouse combined on a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Moose’s win over Subway. Owen had two hits as did Hayden Rearick. Ashton Kahle had two hits for Subway and Luke Downs doubled. Matt Kosma and Carson Gould combined for 12 strikeouts for Subway.
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Moose Lodge 11, Reichard Contracting 1: In a four-inning game, Mason and Owen Clouse combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in Moose’s win over Reichard’s. Owen doubled and homered, Grant Shoemaker tripled and doubled, and Brandon Ross had two hits with a double. Jaxon Huffman singled for Reichard’s lone hit. Kaeden Neiswonger and Huffman combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound for Reichard’s.
