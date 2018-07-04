In what started as just a one-team venture into the all-star season, the New Bethlehem Little League reversed course and went with three teams in this year’s District 7 competition. Rosters are listed below:
JUNIOR LITTLE LEAGUE
(13-14-Year-Old)
Manager: Mike Rearick. Coaches: Jeff Douglas and Matt McHenry.
Players: Ridge Cook, Jeffery Douglas, Aiden Lehnortt, Cole McHenry, Luke Miller, Owen Harmon, Tyler Hetrick, Peyton Rearick, Trevor Rearick, Colton Shick, Cam Wagner.
MAJOR LEAGUE
(11-12-Year-Old)
Manager: Alan Clouse. Coaches: Josh Gardner, Clint Evans, Dustin Kahle.
Players: Cole Bish, Drew Byers, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Daniel Evans, Nolan Gardner, Ashton Kahle, Coda Kirkpatrick, Mathew Kozma, Brayden McCauley, Kaeden Neiswonger, Brandon Ross.
MINOR LEAGUE
(9-10-Year-Old)
Manager: Dave Hepler. Coaches: Jason Huffman, Jared Smith, Greg Shoemaker, Casey Sturgeon.
Players: Wyatt Byers, Brock George, Carson Gould, Ryan Hepler, Hunter Hetrick, Jaxon Huffman, Isaac Neiswonger, Bella Orr, Grant Shoemaker, Hayden Smith, Jordan Smith, Kayden Sturgeon.
