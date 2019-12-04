NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the earliest entries for the 56th Annual New Bethlehem Big Buck Contest, sponsored by the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The list below includes some reports to the fire hall through Monday afternoon. Successful hunter, size and weight of buck, and county of harvest is listed below:
— Kale Barnett, 4-point, 92 pounds, Clarion
— Jake Bowser, 8-point, 156 pounds, Armstrong
— Rod McGinnis, 8-point, 167 pounds, Armstrong
— Brent Shaffer, 9-point, 146 pounds, Armstrong
— Caleb Snyder, 9-point, 146 pounds, Armstrong
— Ron Brown, 8-point, 123 pounds, Armstrong
— Doug Hetrick, 9-point, 128 pounds, Clarion
— Sam Hetrick, 6-point, 129 pounds, Clarion
— Tim Miller, 9-point, 152 pounds, Clarion
— Scott Fowkes, 10-point, 144 pounds, Clarion
— Glenn Watson, 8-point, 123 pounds, Clarion
— Alex Carlson, 7-point, 142 pounds, Armstrong
— Greg Metz, 8-point, 119 pounds, Clarion
— Brandon Shaffer, 9-point, 153 pounds, Clarion
— Gary Wiant, 7-point, 107 pounds, Clarion
— Bud Crissman, 8-point, 119 pounds, Armstrong
— David Kline, 4-point, 121 pounds, Clarion
— Caine Monrean, 9-point, 122 pounds, Clarion
— Devin Bowser, 6-point, 102 pounds, Armstrong
— Gary Hoffman, 9-point, 125 pounds, Armstrong
— Hunter Lynch, 7-point, 104 pounds, Armstrong
— Jordan Young, 8-point, 177 pounds, Jefferson
— Roger Hilliard, 7-point, 87 pounds, Clarion
— Dave Shoemaker, 11-point, 163 pounds, Armstrong
— Ryan Bowersox, 8-point, 144 pounds, Armstrong
— Chuck Huber, 7-point, 107 pounds, Clarion
— Shane Buzard, 7-point, 116 pounds, Clarion
— Mackenzie Kundick, 4-point, 103 pounds, Rimersburg
— Brent Wile, 9-point, 103 pounds, Armstrong
— Ethan Rupp, 4-point, 87 pounds, Armstrong
— Braxton Lee, 8-point, 113 pounds, Clarion
— Burk McCauley, 12-point, 119 pounds, Clarion
— Dana Burford, 11-point, 130 pounds, Clarion
— Jason George, 8-point, 143 pounds, Armstrong
— Tim Eikman, 8-point, 133 pounds, Jefferson
— Mark Weber, 7-point, 134 pounds, Clarion
— Steve Mahan, 6-point, 113 pounds, Armstrong
— Dalton Bish, 4-point, 84 pounds, Clarion
— Danny McIntyre, 11-point, 136 pounds, Armstrong
— Chasity Priester, 5-point, 114 pounds, Armstrong
— Ethan Wadding, 7-point, 145 pounds, Clarion
— Bob Lauer, 11-point, 121 pounds, Clarion
— Carson Gould, 7-point, 121 pounds, Armstrong