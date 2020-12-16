NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department announced its Big Buck Contest winners last Saturday.
Organizers thanked all of the event sponsors and volunteers as well as Mike Kundick, Rochelle Schawl, Mayor Gordon Barrows and the Fire Department for hosting the drawing.
The hunters with the top three bucks by weight were: 1. Gary Mangiantini, 168.4; 2. Paytin Polka, 165.4; 3. Mitchell Marsh, 161.2.
Prize numbers and winners of those prizes listed on the entry ticket are listed below.
1. Jeff Hepler
2. Josh Johnston
3. Joe Geer
4. Bill Snyder
5. Teresa Adams
6. Kelly Wiant
7. Bill Stewart
8. Jeff Stepulla
9. Colin Sheffer
10. Geraldine Ortz
11. Jim Rominski
12. Bill Alluin
13. Sherry Taylor