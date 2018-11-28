NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the entries for the 55th Annual New Bethlehem Big Buck Contest, sponsored by the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Contestants may continue to weigh their bucks in at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. during weekdays through the end of the season and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8.
The final drawing is Dec. 8 at the Fire Hall at 8 p.m. Prizes for the top three heaviest deer weighed in will be awarded. All hunters who weigh in bucks are eligible for the 15 remaining prizes.
The list includes reports to the fire hall through Tuesday afternoon. Successful hunter, home town, size and weight of buck, and county of harvest is listed below:
— Rick Hinderliter, Seminole, 9-point, 123.2 pounds, Armstrong County
— Scott Fowkes, Mayport, 8-point, 129 pounds, Clarion County
— Alex Smith, Brookville, 7-point, 143.3 pounds, Jefferson County
— Kevin George, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 141.8 pounds, Armstrong County
— Allyn Hagan, Oak Ridge, 9-point, 140.6 pounds, Jefferson Co.
— Hadlee Hagan, Ok Ridge, 8 point, 140.6 pounds, Jefferson Co.
— Matt Boozer, New Bethlehem, 10-point, 134.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Collin Kretzer, Butler, 8-point, 130 pounds, Jefferson County
— Jared Thomas, Mayport, 9-point, 141 pounds, Jefferson County
— Lillian Sheffer, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 106.5 pounds, Jefferson County
— Brenda George, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 136.6 pounds, Armstrong County
— Andrew Hardick, Fairmount City, 8-point, 148.2 pounds, Armstrong County
— Emily Little, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 139.2 pounds, Clarion County
— Tom Kunselman, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 136.6 pounds, Armstrong County
— Danny Hopper, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 114.6 pounds, Armstrong County
— Richard Wyant, Tipp City, Ohio, 11-point, 138.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Niko Todorov, Kittanning, 10-point, 118.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Judy Hetrick, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 118.8 pounds, Clarion County
— Michael Buzard, Rimersburg, 8-point, 103.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Wade Cowan, Mayport, 8-point, 129.2 pounds, Armstrong County
— Mike Cowan, Mayport, 7-point, 155.4 pounds, Armstrong County
— Kerry Gould, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 140.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Roger Hilliard, Fairmount City, 7-point, 106.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Jacob Kundick, Hawthorn, 6-point, 111.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Alex McGuire, New Bethlehem, 6-point, 126.4 pounds, Armstrong County
— Denny Edmonds, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 116.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Buddy Maxwell, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 129.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Caylen Rearick, Hawthorn, 8-point, 125.8 pounds, Clarion County
— Dean Moore, Templeton, 8-point, 141 pounds, Clarion County
— Gabriel Spence, Oak Ridge, 2-point, 99.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Zach Seybert, 8-point, 124.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Colton Conner, 5-point, 107.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Ken Mann, 8-point, 94.2 pounds, Armstrong County
— David Rendt, 10-point, 133.8 pounds, Clarion County
— Kord Rankin, Rimersburg, 8-point, 129.2 pounds, Clarion County
— Andrew McCauley, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 157.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Bill Gruver, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 109.4 pounds, Clarion County
— Joe Botts, 4-point, 127 pounds, Clarion County
— Brandon Moore, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 126.9 pounds, Armstrong County
— Greg Anderson Jr., Templeton, 9-point, 152.8 pounds, Armstrong County
— Larry McCauley, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 135.2 pounds, Clarion County
— Jane Spence, Oak Ridge, 8-point, 94.6 pounds, Clarion County
— Braxton Marsh, Rimersburg, 5-point, 97.8 pounds, Clarion County
— Dana Gould, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 138.6 pounds, Armstrong County
— Jerry McCauley, New Bethlehem, 7-point, 109 pounds, Armstrong County
— J.R. Jones, Mayport, 10-point, 132.2 pounds, Clarion County
— Bob Wells, New Bethlehem, 11-point, 145.4 pounds, Armstrong County
— Anthony McGuire, New Bethlehem, 7-point, 100.8 pounds, Armstrong County
— Brad Gould, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 115.2 pounds, Armstrong County
— Jim Gruver, Fairmount City, 8-point, 88.8 pounds, Armstrong County
— Jenna Shirey, New Bethlehem, 10-point, 120.6 pounds, Armstrong County
