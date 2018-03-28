NEW BETHLEHEM — Spending last Saturday working on a new field setup, Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball coach Craig Hibell just might get the season going at a new location.
Weather-permitting, of course.
That’s back to the future for the Bulldogs, who appear to be gearing up for a return to Redbank Valley Municipal Park, or Alcola Park, or the fairgrounds, or whatever you call it, for the first time since 2003.
Thanks to plenty of work and donation of time and energy from Brian Reichard of Reichard Contracting, the old ball field setup at the park is getting closer to reality.
It’s about the same dimensions as the old days where the Bulldogs at one point used to play. Home plate and most of the infield is where the demolition derby is run during the Clarion County Fair.
But the fair board gave the OK to make it look like a ball field, although the demolition derby will still go off there with some slight moving of the setup.
“He started work there last fall before I knew what was happening,” said Hibell, who had a group of players there helping set up what will be a temporary backstop last Saturday.
But like any other field around the area, there needs to be some dry weather. So don’t rule out the Bulldogs playing some games again in Oak Ridge where they’ve been since leaving Hawthorn after the 2012 season.
When this season does get started, Hibell enters his fifth season with a 13-man roster. Six of those players were regulars from last year’s 11-9 team with five freshmen joining the roster as well.
“We’ve gotten more athletic,” Hibell said. “The guys back are better baserunners and we’re faster, so if we can get on base more then we’ll be able to take advantage of that. That’ll be a key to success.”
The Bulldogs dropped a 4-2 playoff heart-breaker in the first round to Brockway, the eventual runners-up to Brookville in District 9 Class 2A. The Bulldogs dropped a 2-1 game to the Raiders, who reached the PIAA semifinals, earlier in the season, so the line is a fine one between a .500 season and deep playoff run.
“They definitely understand we won some close games and lost some close ones,” Hibell said. “A lot games against teams with similar talent came down to one run … We understand that 11-9 could of been more wins or losses. We’ve been able to pay attention to details, which made all the difference in games last year.”
But the Bulldogs have the biggest key ingredient to what led Clarion to a state finals berth and Brookville to within one game of the finals — pitching.
“We’re kind of in the same boat as those teams,” Hibell said. “We’re not going to score 10 runs against good pitchers, but if we can play good defense and get goo pitching, we’ll be competitive against anybody we play.”
The senior righty-lefty duo of Bryan Layton and Grayson Harman are back to anchor the staff for a third year. Layton was 4-4 with a 1.17 earned run average in 48 innings with 63 strikeouts while Harman sported a 4-3 record and 1.69 ERA in 29 innings with 24 strikeouts.
“We didn’t want to get them ready too early, but they’ll be peaking when we’re going to need them,” Hibell said. “They’ve gotten taller and I can see they’ve increased velocity, even with (Nick) Smith and (Blaney) Brooks. Our offspeed pitches are more polished than in past. They were looking for strikeouts on every batter, but they realize that they don’t have to do that any more with more confidence in the defense.
“Those two playing with the (Brookville) Grays and travel league, they face high-level competition and not every hitter was a sophomore. They learned to pitch.”
Brooks (3-2, 5.00 ERA) actually was second on the team in innings with 35 while Smith appeared in 10 1/3 innings over eight games.
Freshmen Hudson Martz and Kobe Bonanno round out the staff, coming off being the top pitchers in the Junior Little League ranks the past few years.
Senior Cameron Travis moves to catcher while the rest of the infield depends on who’s on the mound. Martz, Bonanno and Harman, when he’s not pitching, will see time at first base as could freshman Richie Leasure.
Smith is the primary second baseman, but he’ll be at shortstop when Layton is pitching. Bonanno, sophomore Austin Leasure and freshman Jimmy Gundlach, also the backup catcher, will also be at second at times.
It’ll be Layton (team-leading .371 batting average) or Smith at shortstop with Brooks returning to third base unless he’s on the mound. Bonanno could see time there as well.
Junior Logan Wadding (.291) will play left field with Harman likely manning center field when he’s not pitching.
In right field and the other two spots could be any combination of sophomore Ethan Wadding, the freshmen Gundlach and Isaac Park, and Austin Leasure.
Next week, the Bulldogs are scheduled to host A-C Valley Thursday.
Hibell’s coaching staff consists of Blane Gold and Ryan Radaker.
ROSTER
Seniors: Grayson Harman, Cameron Travis, Bryan Layton.
Juniors: Blaney Brooks, Nick Smith, Logan Wadding
Sophomores: Austin Leasure, Ethan Wadding.
Freshmen: Kobe Bonanno, Hudson Martz, Richie Leasure, Jimmy Gundlach, Isaac Park.
SCHEDULE
March
27-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. TBA
April
5-A-C Valley
6-at Union, 4 p.m.
9-at Keystone
11-Moniteau
13-Brookville
16-at Forest (Marienville), 4 p.m.
17-C-L
19-Venango Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
20-at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.
24-at Clarion
26-Cranberry
30-at North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
May
2-Karns City
7-Union
8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.
10-Keystone
11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
14-at Moniteau (Butler), 4:15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.