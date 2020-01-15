It'll be the Central Clarion Wildcats.
That's what came out of last week's announcement regarding the co-operative football arrangement between Clarion, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion.
Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico announced that last week and the Wildcats is not necessarily a direct reference to an animal, but to the Civil War company that actually originated in Jefferson County.
The Wildcats were founded by one of Brookville's early famous natives in Amor McKnight, a lawyer who was one of the state's earliest responders to the call for volunteers to defend the nation's capital shortly after the fall of Fort Sumter in 1861.
The 105th Pennsylvania was also staffed by a large contingent of Clarion County ment, thus the tie-in to the new nickname of the football program that'll use navy blue and orange in its color scheme.
The 105th eventually saw action in Gettysburg and according to Wikipedia, the 105th had a total enrollment of 2,040 men with a relatively small casualty rate of 309 along with 199 soldiers missing in action.
ASTROS SLAPPED — Major League Baseball handed down some pretty stiff penalties when it came to the Houston Astros' cheating with video assistance during their run to the 2017 World Series.
Loss of draft picks, a $5 million fine. Their manager and general manager suspended for a year — then fired by the Astros after the announced suspensions. All of it pretty much appropriate to what was reported — fascinating reporting originating with The Athletic news site by the way.
Here's the deal. MLB had to do something and it will do more with Alex Cora, the now-fired manager of the Red Sox, will get some big-time penalties most likely as well. I'm not sure what the Red Sox themselves get as an organization.
Here's the irony of it all. The Chicago White Sox and their eight players throwing the 1919 World Series in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds resulted in lifetime bans of those eight players because of ... them making deals with a gambling syndicate.
Fast forward to this week. Part of the reason MLB came down hard on the Astros is ... because of MLB's business partners in the gambling industry.
Anything working to take away the trust of the gambling industry regarding your product — above the board baseball games that would indeed include traditional sign stealing without electronic help — would be unacceptable, costing the sport millions of dollars.
Yep, keep Vegas happy.
Some have commented that what the Astros did was worth the cost in penalties. Not sure about that. The reputations, future job possibilities in the sport of those individuals penalized and overall stance that MLB did was the right thing.
There's no precedant for stripping the title. That's too far. But the penalty was a lot and deserved.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.