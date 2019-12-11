The recent publishing of the PIAA classification numbers will affect a few of the teams from the regional coverage area with a couple of other notable moves among some sports.
The way the PIAA does it is that every two years, a new set of numbers that reflects student body size — boys and girls numbers separate — are reported to the PIAA, which then re-classifies teams based on those new numbers.
The 2020-21 school year will be the start of the next “cycle” so to speak, so the PIAA puts those together midway through the school year ... like now.
To note:
Boys
Football: In Class 2A remain Brookville and Clarion with Keystone dropping to Class 1A, leaving seven teams which also includes Ridgway, Brockway, Moniteau and Kane. Redbank Valley, which has a boys’ number of 113 compared to the girls’ number of 145, stays in Class 1A. Clearfield notably, drops to Class 3A from 4A with St. Marys and Punxsutawney. DuBois and Bradford remain 4A.
Basketball: Everything is the same as the current setup with the exception of Clarion-Limestone moving back into Class 2A, which it has been in the past. Brookville remains 3A while Redbank Valley is 2A.
Baseball: DuBois is the only 5A school again with Bradford, Clearfield and St. Marys in Class 4A and Punxsutawney the only Class 3A team. Class 2A will be a battle zone with 12 teams, including Brookville (Class 3A this year) and Redbank Valley. C-L remains in Class 1A as does Union.
Soccer: Class 2A goes from six currently to just three, meaning Brookville is one that dropped into Class 1A with everyone else with the exception of DuBois, Bradford and Clearfield in 3A and St. Marys, Punxsutawney and Karns City in 2A.
Track and field: Punxsutawney dropping from 3A to 2A is the only change. The rest of 3A stays that way with Bradford, Clearfield, DuBois and St. Marys.
Wrestling: By the numbers, DuBois is the only Class 3A school in the district, but Punxsutawney, Bradford and Clearfield are staying put as tradition has held it.
Girls
Basketball: Brookville stays in Class 3A while Punxsutawney drops down from 4A to 3A, making it a five-team class with its own district playoff path to states unlike the sub-regional setup now. Redbank Valley moves up to Class 3A as well from Class 2A while C-L bumps up to 2A from 1A.
Soccer: Nothing changes in the whole district. Despite a big bump in its girls’ number from 120 to 145 (girls this year in grades 9-11), Redbank Valley remains in Class 1A.
Softball: Redbank Valley remains in Class 2A while Brookville remains there as well. Clearfield bumps up to Class 4A while Punxsutawney drops from 4A to 3A. Everything else from area schools stay the same.
Track and field: There’s always a small move between a few Class 3A teams back and forth from Class 2A like the boys and this time around, it’s Clearfield moving back up to 3A and Punxsutawney moving down to 2A. Everything else stays the same.
Volleyball: Class 2A gets more crowded with Brookville, Redbank Valley, Kane, Moniteau and Karns City getting joined by Curwensville and Keystone.
— No wrestling at Tippin: Yep, due to a schedule conflict with Clarion University’s athletic schedule — a women’s/men’s doubleheader with California on Saturday, Feb. 22 — District 9 won’t get into the renovated Tippin Gymnasium this year. So it’s back to Clearfield. I hear the groaning.
— Parker denied Hall of Fame: I’m more disappointed than outraged and probably confused as I’ve opined in the past about that if Harold Baines gets in, then that opens the door for many others including Dave Parker.
Marvin Miller? Eh, not excited about that one but understand how he and the Player’s Union helped change the game dramatically. Ted Simmons? Really? Hey, I liked the guy, and yeah, he had 2,400 hits, but he’s not even on my short list of guys the Vets Committee should’ve considered heavier.
However, he’s definitely someone I would’ve picked over Baines for one. Oh well.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969