NEW BETHLEHEM — In a contest that ended prematurely due to weather, the New Bethlehem 9-and-10 year-old All-Stars defeated visiting Blairsville, 4-0, Monday night at the Little League complex.
Before the rain wiped out any chance of continuing play shortly before the fifth inning was slated to begin, New Bethlehem scored runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
The game was declared official, landing New Bethlehem in Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final against either Indiana or Homer City at a site to be determined with the game starting at 10 a.m.
Against Blairsville, five different New Bethlehem batters reached on hits. Carson Gould went 2-for-2 with a double and single, and drove in two of Newbie’s four runs. Isaac Neiswonger tripled and scored a run. Jaxon Huffman and Ryan Hepler also scored runs after producing singles of their own.
Pitcher Brock George completed four full scoreless innings, allowing only two hits with no walks against the 13 Blairsville batters he faced. George also struck out eight and with help from catcher Bella Orr, kept Blairsville’s two base runners from ever advancing to second base. Orr threw out Blairsville’s Brenan Barbonus as he attempted to steal second in the bottom half of the first inning.
Blairsville pitcher Jake Kunkle sent down the first two Newbie batters he faced to start his outing, before two-out singles by Huffman and George. Gould doubled both runners in with a liner to left.
New Bethlehem, the visiting team via the coin flip, was held scoreless in the top half of the second inning, after leaving Isaac Neiswonger on third base, who led off the inning with a triple into the left field corner.
In the third, Jordan Smith walked, along with Huffman. Blairsville then induced a 6-4-3 double play, while Smith advanced to third safely. Gould took advantage of the runner in prime scoring position and singled in Smith to extend the Newbie lead to 3-0.
Neiswonger drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, stole second and scored when Hayden Smith singled between first and second in his sole at-bat.
Blairsville went down in order in the bottom half of the fifth. Before Newbie got its chance to tack on to the lead in the fifth, the umpiring crew stopped the game due to impending lightning strikes and precipitation.
