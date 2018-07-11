INDIANA — After opening the District 7 9-and-10-year-old all-star baseball tournament with a win, New Bethlehem was knocked out of contention with two straight losses last week.
After falling to Homer City, 13-9, in the winners’ bracket final of the four-team bracket on July 4, New Bethlehem was eliminated with a 13-5 loss to Indiana and finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
Indiana went on to force Tuesday’s “if necessary” game against Homer City by routing it 15-0 Sunday. In the opening round, Homer City sent Indiana to the losers’ bracket with a 13-3 decision.
Last Friday, Indiana sunk New Bethlehem with a seven-run top of the third inning. New Bethlehem was leading 4-1 at the time, but Indiana kept adding on with two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings along with another run in the seventh to set the final score.
New Bethlehem tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the second when Brock Gould led off with a single and came around to score on Bella Orr’s groundout.
But Indiana took control of the game in the top of the third with its seven runs. New Bethlehem did respond with three runs in the bottom of the third. Isaac Neiswonger led off with a double and after one out, scored on Ryan Hepler’s double.
Wyatt Byers followed and singled in Hepler and after Jaxon Huffman singled, Brock Gould singled in Byers.
But any momentum from there after getting back to within 8-4 ended with Indiana scoring runs in its final three at-bats to pull away for the win.
New Bethlehem’s other run came in the fifth when George’s two-out double plated Byers.
Indiana worked New Bethlehem pitchers Gould, Orr and George for 12 hits and nine walks. Indiana pitchers Ethan Shank, Charlie Manzi and Chase Force threw for Indiana, combining on an eight-hitter with three walks and eight strikeouts.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, July 4
Homer City 13,
New Bethlehem 9
At Homer City, New Bethlehem clung to a 9-6 leading going into the top of the sixth before Homer City pounded out seven runs to take the lead for good and set the final score.
New Bethlehem, the home team, went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. It was its only at-bat where it didn’t manage to push across a run.
Homer City scored two in the top of the first before Carson Gould’s two-out single scored Jaxon Huffman in the bottom of the inning.
New Bethlehem cut it to 3-2 with a run in the second when Isaac Neiswonger singled with one out and came around to score from third on a wild pitch.
Down 6-2 in the bottom of the third, New Bethlehem bounced back again with three more runs. With one out, four straight hits — a Huffman double, Brock George single, Gould’s two-run single and Bella Orr’s RBI single.
New Bethlehem tied it at 6-6 with another run in the fourth when Shoemaker singled with one out and scored on Gould’s two-out double.
Then in the bottom of the fifth, New Bethlehem put up three runs to take its first and last lead of the game. All three scored after two outs and no runners on. Neiswonger singled in Orr, Wyatt Byers reached on an error and both Neiswonger and Byers came around to score on wild pitches.
Homer City then rallied in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate with the first five batters reaching base, four of them on singles.
Hepler, George, Gould and Neiswonger each had two hits for New Bethlehem with Gould knocking in three runs. Gould, Huffman and Hunter Hetrick pitched with Huffman going the middle four innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
