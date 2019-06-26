CLARION — Three Clarion pitchers combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and only three balls put in play over a two-day period as Clarion defeated New Bethlehem 13-1 in four innings in the opening game of the 12-and-under District 25 All-Star tournament at Weaver Park.
The game began on Monday and the two teams got through three full innings and had just started the top of the fourth when Jesse Siwiecki led off the fourth with a double. Two pitches later lightning was spotted and then the rain came and play never resumed with Clarion leading 4-0.
On Tuesday, Clarion erupted for nine runs in that top of the fourth on just three hits. New Bethlehem countered with one run without a hit in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t enough as the game ended with the 10-run mercy rule.
That lands New Bethlehem into the losers’ bracket on Thursday against Wednesday’s Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton at Oil City loser at a site and time to be determined.
The winner of that game would play Saturday against either Titusville, Clarion or Franklin.
“It’s a drain on the kids having to come back and play two days in a row,” said New Bethlehem manager Mike Rearick. “We have a young group so mentally it’s tough on them. We weren’t loose today especially after a late night last night. It was a tough game.”
On Monday, Clarion threatened in the first after a strikeout and wild pitch allowed Hayden Weber to reach base. Matt Alston was hit by a pitch and both runners moved up on a ground out. A strikeout ended the threat.
In the top of the second Braylon Beckwith was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a ground out before a Brady Pierce bloop single to left drove in Beckwith for a 1-0 lead.
Clarion added three runs in the third with Alston reaching on an error and Aiden Coulson hitting a single. After a strikeout, Beckwith drew a walk to load the bases before a two-run single by Jaden Siwiecki put Clarion ahead 3-0. Beckwith would then score on a wild pitch which gave Clarion the 4-0 lead.
Meanwhile Alston started and retired all eight batters he faced with seven coming via a strikeout. The only ball New Bethlehem put in play against Alston was a dribbler in front of home plate off the bat of Jaxson Huffman who was thrown out at first by Coulson.
“We have 12 guys who can contribute,” said Clarion manager Lee Weber. “We don’t have any superstars if you will, but any of these guys can go out and get the job done.”
When play resumed on Tuesday Jesse Siwiecki stood at second base. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases. All runners moved up on a wild pitch with Siwiecki scoring. After a strikeout, Beckwith reached on an error with two runs coming around to score.
With runners on first and third Beckwith stole second and the runner on third scored on the throw to second. A walk and a hit batter again loaded the bases. Two runs scored on wild pitches while Alston and Coulson each added RBI singles giving Clarion a 13-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, New Bethlehem took advantage of some wildness by the new Clarion pitcher Wyatt Watterson to score their lone run. Isaac Neiswonger led off with a walk. Ryan Hepler hit a ball to second base and when the tag attempt missed, the throw to first was late putting runners at first and second.
Brock George walked to load the bases. Huffman hit a fly ball to right which was caught for the first out, but the fielder dropped the ball getting the ball out of his glove and Neiswonger who hadn’t initially gone back to tag up scored. Back to back strikeouts then ended the game.
“I think we had some nerves yesterday and once we got a run the kids got more relaxed,” said Weber. “Then coming in today with a four-run lead they were relaxed from the start which helped.”
Jesse Siwiecki and Aiden Coulson each had two hits for Clarion. Siwiecki hit the only extra base hit of the game with a double. Matt Alston, Jayden Siwiecki and Brady Pierce each singled.
Alston pitched 2 2/3 innings striking out seven of the eight batters he faced while throwing 35 pitches earned the win. Jimmy Kerr struck out the only batter he faced while Wyatt Watterson allowed one unearned run with two walks and two strikeouts in one inning of work.
Jaxon Huffman suffered the loss.
“We just have to try and motivate the kids and let them know that it’s a new game,” said Rearick referring to their losers’ bracket game.