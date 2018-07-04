BLAIRSVILLE — Getting off on the right foot, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars notched an 8-7 win at Blairsville in the opening round of the District 7 Tournament Sunday night.
That landed Newbie in Tuesday’s winners’ bracket final of the four-team double-elimination tournament at home against Indiana, which advanced with a 10-0 win over West Shamokin.
Tuesday’s winner will have to be beaten twice, with the first of two possible finals games set for Saturday at a site to be announced. The second game, if necessary, is scheduled for Monday.
Tuesday’s loser plays the winner of the West Shamokin at Blairsville game on Thursday.
New Bethlehem, the home team via the coin flip, trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the third inning before putting up two straight three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.
Blairsville got to within 8-7 in the fifth, but Owen Clouse was able to close out the win with a four-out save. His brother Mason got the win as the fourth of five Newbie pitchers. Mathew Kozma, Nolan Gardner and Kaeden Neiswonger also pitched.
Owen Clouse doubled in his brother Mason and came around to score in Newbie’s two-run first inning. It grabbed a 5-4 lead with three runs in the third. Ashton Kahle and Mason Clouse singled to start the inning. Kahle scored on Owen Clouse’s sacrifice fly to right field and Mason came around and scored on a wild pitch. Three straight singles by Gardner, Neiswonger and Daniel Evans produced the fifth run, with Evans driving in Gardner.
Down 6-5 after Blairsville answered with two runs in the top of the fourth, New Bethlehem took the lead for good with another three-run outburst. With one out, Kahle and Mason Clouse singled and both came home on Owen Clouse’s two-run triple. Then with two outs, Gardner doubled in Clouse for an 8-6 lead.
Blairsville cut it to one run, scoring in the top of the fifth, but that’s as far is it got as New Bethlehem nailed down the win.
Mason Clouse had three hits and three runs while Kahle, Owen Clouse, Evans and Gardner each finished with two hits. Kahle and Owen Clouse scored two runs apiece.
