OIL CITY — One day after playing into the late hours at Clarion in a loss to Titusville, the New Bethlehem Little League (11-and-12-year-old) All-Star baseball team was eliminated from the District 25 Tournament with a 6-4 loss to Oil City.
Avenging a 16-9 loss to Newbie in the opening game last Monday, Oil City now needs to beat unbeaten Titusville twice to claim the D25 title, Thursday and Friday, if necessary.
New Bethlehem finished its all-star summer at 2-2.
Oil City led 6-0 before New Bethlehem scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth inning to make things interesting.
Kaden Sturgeon led off with a double and scored on Grant Shoemaker’s triple to right-center field. Lawson Minich singled Shoemaker home and came around to score when Brendan McIntire’s single got past the Oil City centerfielder.
So New Bethlehem had three runs in with no outs and a runner on second base. The rally continued after the first out of the inning when Sean Yeany reached on an error that pushed home McIntyre to make it 6-4.
Yeany moved up to second on a wild pitch and Brody Ripple reached when his grounder to shortstop turned into an attempt to get Yeany going to third, but a bad throw allowed him to get to third and after Ripple stole second, New Bethlehem had the tying run on second with one out.
After Ty Wile walked to load the bases, Oil City squirmed out of the jam by getting a game-ending double play on a fly ball that the left fielder threw to third to get the runner off the bag.
McIntyre had three hits to lead Newbie with his double. Sturgeon had two hits with a double.
Yeany went 4 1/3 innings while Shoemaker threw the final 2/3 inning of the fifth on the mound for New Bethlehem.
In earlier games:
MONDAY, July 5
Titusville 9,
New Bethlehem 5
At Clarion’s Weaver Park under the lights, what started out as a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings turned into a slugfest as New Bethlehem and Titusville combined for 12 runs in the fifth inning, helping Titusville to a 9-5 victory.
Each team scored a run in the first inning with New Bethlehem starter Brendan McIntire allowing just one unearned run on two hits through 2 1/3 innings striking out seven batters before his pitch count had reached 50 pitches.
Meanwhile, Dalton Knapp was equally impressive for Titusville allowing one run in the first before being roughed up for four unearned runs in the fifth. He allowed seven hits while striking out 11.
“It makes it hard because you don’t know where you will be on Thursday or even tomorrow while playing the pitch count in trying to win this game,” said New Bethlehem head coach Casey Sturgeon.
Kaden Sturgeon led off with a double down the left field line to open the game. After a strikeout, Lawson Minich reached base on a swinging bunt single up the third base line which moved Sturgeon to third. Sturgeon then scored during the next at bat by Brendan McIntire when the catcher threw errantly back to the pitcher allowing Sturgeon to score and Minich moved to third on the play. A pair of strikeouts ended the top of the first.
Knapp drew a walk to start the bottom of the first. After a pair of strikeouts, Blake Schmidt reached on an error by the shortstop moving Knapp to second. Knapp then stole third on the throw back to the Sturgeon and he then threw an errant throw to third allowing Knapp to score and Schmidt to move to second. Another strikeout ended the inning with the score tied 1-1.
New Bethlehem left runners stranded at second and third in the third inning for their only other scoring threat of the game.
Titusville had runners on first and second in their half of the third as well but couldn’t score.
Three Titusville errors helped New Bethlehem score four runs to take a 5-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Hayden Smith singled to start the inning before Sturgeon hit a ball to the second baseman who should have tagged Smith on his way to second. Instead, he tossed the ball to the shortstop who dropped the throw allowing both runners to be safe. Grant Shoemaker then singled up the middle which glanced off the Knapp’s leg on the mound to load the bases. Minich then singled in a pair of runs with a third run scoring on an errant throw back to the infield. McIntire drove in the final run with a single.
In the bottom of the inning, a leadoff walk began the eight-run inning for Titusville. Knapp then singled to move Holland Franum to third. Tanner Wolfield then singled in a pair of runs. Schmidt then blasted a three-run homer over the center field fence to tie the game at 5-5 which ended the pitching day of Kaden Sturgeon who’d relieved McIntire in the third.
Grant Shoemaker came on to pitch and hit Parker Miller on a no ball and two strike count. Miller stole second, and after a strikeout scored on a double by Adam Reynolds. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Knapp then singled in two runs which would have been three, but after Knapp got tagged out in a rundown play, it was determined the third runner was ruled out for sliding headfirst into home plate for a rare inning ending double play leaving the score 9-5 after five.
“Momentum is a huge thing in baseball,” said Casey Sturgeon. “You get the momentum behind you and the guys start hitting. Unfortunately, they got the momentum on their side in the bottom of the inning, and they started hitting. We weren’t able to get it back again.”
New Bethlehem tried to rally in the top of the sixth as a walk and a one out single by Shoemaker put runners at first and second. Minich then lined out to the second baseman who forced out Shoemaker at first to end the game.
Kaden Sturgeon, Shoemaker, and Minich each had two hits with Sturgeon scoring two runs while Shoemaker and Minich each scored one. The Sturgeon double turned out to be the only extra base hit for New Bethlehem. McIntire, Sean Yeany, and Hayden Smith each had one hit. Minich drove in two runs while McIntire drove in one.
Knapp paced Titusville with three hits, two runs, and two RBI’s. Schmidt added a pair of hits including a three-run homer. Reynolds RBI double turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Wolfield picked up the win on the mound for Titusville. Shoemaker suffered the loss.
“Tonight’s game is what baseball is all about,” said Sturgeon. “Both teams left everything on the field and gave it all they had. I’m just so proud of my boys.”
FRIDAY, July 2
New Bethlehem 19,
Clarion 0
At Clarion’s Weaver Park last week after sending 18 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, New Bethlehem scored 13 first-inning runs on its way to a three-inning win over Clarion.
The boys in red knocked out nine hits while walking five times in the opening frame.
Brendan McIntire hit a two-run home run into the center field bleachers in his second at-bat in the first — he had walked and scored in his first plate appearance — the lone homer of the game. The moon shot gave New Bethlehem an 11-0 lead at the time.
Daniel McCauley added a two-run double in the inning, while Lawson Minich had a two-run triple. Grant Shoemaker also added a double and a single in the frame.
Shoemaker finished the contest 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored, while Brody Ripple was also 3-for-3 with a pair of infield singles and two runs scored.
The first inning wasn’t the only inning New Bethlehem batted around in, as the southern Clarion County boys also sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning scoring six more runs on three hits, three errors and a walk.
At the end of the day, in just two innings at the plate, New Bethlehem had 12 hits while drawing six walks.
Minich, (2-for-2, 1 walk), McIntire (1-for-1, 2 walks) and Eli Rex (2-for-2, 1 walk) all joined Shoemaker in scoring three times with Sean Yeany (0-for-1, 1 walk) and Ripple each scoring twice.
While the offense was putting up 19 runs, Kaden Sturgeon and Yeany were tossing a three-inning no-hitter.
Sturgeon pitched the first two innings walking four and striking out six, while Yeany pitched one inning walking three and striking out three.
Lucas Ion, the Clarion catcher, drew two of the seven walks.
The team Clarion put on the field wasn’t the original team the usually powerful Little League was going to field.
Instead, the originally chosen team quit in protest after two of its players were ruled to be ineligible to play for the All-Star squad because they no longer live in the Clarion or Clarion-Limestone school districts.
L-V Correspondents Steve Smail (Titusville game) and Chris Rossetti (Clarion) contributed to this story.