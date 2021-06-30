NEW BETHLEHEM — Two at bats with two outs and runners on base.
Cashing in on both big scoring opportunities with clutch hits, the New Bethlehem Little League 11-and-12-year-old All-Star baseball team pulled away for a 16-9 win over visiting Oil City Monday night in the opening round of the District 25 tournament.
The five-team double-elimination playoff continues Wednesday, weather permitting, as New Bethlehem travels to Clarion for a winners’ bracket semifinal game starting at 7:30 p.m. Clarion had a bye as did Titusville and Knox which square off also on Wednesday.
Win at Clarion and Newbie meets the Titusville-Knox winner Saturday at a site and time to be determined. The Clarion-Newbie loser drops into the losers’ bracket for a Friday game against either Oil City or the loser of the Titusville-Knox game. That matchup will be Thursday.
But getting off to a 1-0 start was essential for the Newbies, which trailed 3-1 before breaking things open with five runs in the third inning.
The first key bases-loaded blow came from Daniel McCauley, whose line drive past Oil City rightfielder Dalton Dasher allowed him to race around the bases for a three-run inside-the-part home run.
New Bethlehem, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, never trailed from there, but Oil City climbed back to within 9-7 going into the top of the fifth. But with two outs and the bases loaded, Sean Yeany ripped a line-drive home run over the fence in left-center field for a 13-7 lead.
New Bethlehem tacked on three more runs in the sixth — of the 16 runs only three were earned thanks to Oil City’s seven errors — while Oil City scored a run in each of its final two at-bats to set the final.
But New Bethlehem had to hit to take advantage of the Oil City miscues and it did with 11 hits coming from nine different players who worked four Oil City pitchers for eight walks and one hit by pitch to go with a rare catcher’s interference award.
“Hitting has been our strong suit all year and our lineup, from top to bottom, hits the ball when we need it,” New Bethlehem manager Casey Sturgeon said.
The offense gave some margin for error from the pitching duo of Brendan McIntyre and Kaden Sturgeon. McIntyre started and gave up the three first-inning runs and then was knocked around a little in the fourth as Oil City’s first five batters reached base on hits.
McIntire struck out the final two batters in the third with runners on first and second and one out and he helped his team get out of the jam in the fifth as he retired two batters on a popup to second and a strikeout looking before Sturgeon relieved him and got a flyout to end the Oil City threat.
New Bethlehem responded with its four-run fifth on Yeany’s slam. In the sixth, two Oil City errors helped lead to three more Newbie runs. Yeany drove in his fifth run of the game with a single.
Grant Shoemaker and Yeany each had two hits. Shoemaker doubled and scored on an Eli Rex forceout grounder in the first inning. Yeany’s groundout and a Brody Ripple RBI single preceded McCauley’s inside-the-parker.
“I knew as soon as he rounded first that he was already looking for home,” Sturgeon said. “He saw the ball laying at the fence.”
In a three-run fourth, Sturgeon singled and scored on Lawson Minich’s single. McIntire doubled in Minich and scored on Rex’s single to make it 9-3 before Oil City got back in the game.
McIntire threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs, all earned, with five strikeouts and two walks while Sturgeon went the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up three hits while striking out one and walking one.
SCHEDULE/
RESULTS
MONDAY, June 28
Game 1: New Bethlehem 16, Oil City 9
WEDNESDAY, June 30
Game 2: Titusville at Knox
Game 3: New Bethlehem at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, July 1
Game 4: Oil City vs. Game 2 loser, TBA
FRIDAY, July 2
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser
SATURDAY, July 3
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
MONDAY, July 5
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser
TUESDAY, July 6
Championship
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 7
Game 9: If necessary