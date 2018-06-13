Looking at saving resources and focusing on getting as many players on the field as possible, the New Bethlehem Little League won’t be doing much during all-star season.
Traditionally, area leagues send at least five or six age division teams into their district all-star baseball and softball tournaments.
That’s been true in New Bethlehem, which has won District 7 titles for the past six straight seasons. That streak could come to an end this year as the league looks like it’s sending just a Junior Little League (13-and-14-year-old) squad to the district tournament. That schedule will be announced soon.
“Going into tournament season this year, we decided, after talking to coaches and parents that we’re going to play at least three weekends at area tournaments,” said league president Ryan Kirkpatrick. “It’s better for our money, with all of the Little League fees.
“We still want to reward the kids with travel ball and put that money toward multiple tournaments.”
And the travel will likely be much less taxing, concentrated on weekends rather than throughout the week. New Bethlehem is the northern-most league in District 7, which is comprised of most of Indiana County and some Armstrong County.
That means a lot of travel south to the Indiana area, at least an hour, while their Clarion County natural rivals over the years are in District 25.
On the softball side, the league has sent its Major Division (9-to-12) teams into an interleague schedule with District 25 squads. They’ll also compete in a postseason tournament with those teams as well.
To enter all-star teams, leagues must pay an entry fee per team and make sure all have uniforms, without sponsors.
“Logistically with parents, you’re in competition with other sports and you have to try to make it more convenient, Kirkpatrick said. “Things are changing. I think Little League has competition with other programs like travel ball. We need to look at those things to sustain our program.
“We’re going to give kids options. This gives them three weekends vs. one double-elimination bracket.”
Kirkpatrick added that the annual Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for June 22-23. Tournaments will be held in the Farm, Minor and Major League baseball divisions with a home run derby for various age groups Friday night the 22nd.
An enhanced concessions menu and live music will be part of the weekend once again with championship games on Saturday.
Then on June 24, the league is sponsoring a trip to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
PIRATES TALK — At one point, it was notable that the Pittsburgh Pirates were nine games above .500 while the Los Angeles Dodgers were nine games below .500.
That was before Memorial Day, so there was plenty of time for a market correction to happen. Despite not having a healthy Clayton Kershaw, the much more talented Dodgers have won 16 of 22 games going into Tuesday night.
The Pirates? 6-17 since going nine games above .500.
That’s just how it has to be. They didn’t add anything and our two returning outfield stars of the future — Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco, especially Polanco — continue to disappoint.
Aren’t we all just tired of the same management team doing the same things and continuing to build for the future when they can’t even do that right?
GOAT TALK — Yes, GOAT means Greatest of All Time. And boy, has that talk taken off lately when comparing Michael Jordan with LeBron James, or make that LeBron James with Michael Jordan.
I don’t know. It really isn’t an easy discussion, but it’s had plenty of buzz. I was throwing batting practice to a bunch of teenage baseball players recently and they were going back and forth, and I’m pretty sure none of them were alive when Jordan played.
But that’s OK, the buzz was good. The NBA playoffs were somewhat disappointing, especially with the ending sweep of James’ Cavaliers at the hands of the mighty Warriors.
For those who dropped in for a look-see at this year’s playoffs, they did see a lot of incredible performances by James, who carried his team somehow through two grueling series against Indiana and Boston to earn another shot at the Warriors. And you may have watched the embarrassingly pathetic three-point shooting performances of the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics.
It’s just too hard to compare, but you can if you want. No player has sustained the level of greatness that we’ve seen from James, who has used modern medicine and techniques to keep his body in the best condition possible.
Larry Bird hurt his back putting in a sidewalk for his mother back in the 1980s. He was never the same after that.
You see, comparing eras is unfair to both sides, even as somewhat close the end of Jordan was to the beginning of James. Send Stephen Curry back to the 1960s and his career would be over after the first problems he had with his ankle. Move stars of the 1960s ahead to today — Yes, Wilt Chamberlain would average easily a double-double today — and they would be incredible after taking advantage of modern technology.
Baseball, football, basketball etc., all of those old athletes would benefit from today. Some would shine just as they did then — Chamberlain, Russell, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson in the 1960s in basketball.
But the greatest? Well in basketball, maybe you break it down, as The Ringer’s Bill Simmons accurately explained.
Start with the 1960s and give the nod to ... maybe Bill Russell, or Wilt. The 1970s belong to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then it was Magic and Bird in 1980s. Yes, Jordan in the 1990s and then Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the early 2000s.
It’s been Lebron now for awhile with plenty of others just a hair below.
And I haven’t even brought up James’ next stop, if there is one outside of Cleveland. His future and the offseason dealings of the league may be more interesting than the playoffs that just ended.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville.
