ALCOLA – Opening what is a best-of-three series for the District 7 Junior Little League All-Star tournament, visiting Indiana scored nine runs in the first two innings on its way to a 12-5 win over New Bethlehem at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Sunday.
That put Indiana a win away from clinching the title in a two-team bracket. Tuesday, it’ll host New Bethlehem. If a third game is necessary, it’s set for Thursday at a site to be determined.
Indiana struck quickly in the first with a single by leadoff batter Owen Putt, who made it to third base after a fielding error. Two more hits in the inning by Branden Yanity and Connor Sharp respectively, along with a balk that sent Luke Hunter in for a run, led to three runs before Nick Love grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Indiana continued its offensive onslaught in the second, adding singles by Yanity, starting pitcher Abram McCoy and third baseman Connor Geesey as well as a walk of Putt and a couple errors.
McCoy had a quality outing, facing the minimum nine batters through three innings of work. McCoy induced flyouts to his left and right fielders for six of the outs, before a leadoff walk of New Bethlehem first basemen Owen Harmon in the bottom half of the fourth ended his perfect game.
Despite recording only three hits, New Bethlehem was able to break through in the fifth inning with two runs after a leadoff single by Jeffery Douglas was followed by walks of Peyton Rearick and Colton Shick respectively, along with several more called balks.
New Bethlehem continued to cut into the Indiana lead, scoring another run in the sixth after New Bethlehem pitcher Ridge Cook walked, combined with another walk by Rearick for the second consecutive inning. A bobbled ball at shortstop led to Cook finding his way to the plate before the inning was ended on a hopper back to new pitcher Putt to end the inning.
New Bethlehem’s final at-bat yielded two more runs. After Harmon singled and Cook doubled, yet another balk pushed home Harmon. Four balks were called in the game overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.