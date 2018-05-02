NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Little League has its annual Opening Day celebration scheduled for this Saturday at the Little League complex.
The day gets going at 10:30 a.m. as the National Anthem and player introductions for Major Softball, Minor Softball and T-Ball teams. Shortened T-ball games go from 11 a.m. to noon on the t-ball field while Snyders Nursery faces Debz Twisted Scizzors in Minor League softball action on the minor league field and two-inning games of Minor League softball exhibitions take place in the Major Field.
Saturday’s complete schedule is listed below:
10:30 a.m.: National Anthem, Little League Pledge and Introduction of all Major Softball, Minor Softball and T-Ball teams.
11 a.m.-Noon: T-Ball exhibitions, all five teams in 1-inning setup, T-Ball Field.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Snyders Nursery vs. Debz Twisted Scizzors, Minor Softball, Minor League Field.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Minor League Softball two-inning exhibitions, Major League Field.
1:30-2 p.m.: Introduction of 2 Major Baseball, all Minor Baseball and two Farm League teams, Major Field.
2-3 p.m.: Farm League Game — Newbie Wheel Alignment vs. Reichard Contracting 2, T-Ball Field.
2-3:30 p.m.: Minor League Baseball, two-inning exhibitions, Minor Field.
2-4 p.m.: Major Baseball — Hetrick’s Farm Supply vs. Moose Lodge, Major Field.
4:30 to 5 p.m.: Introduction of 2 Major Baseball and 2 Farm League teams, Major Field.
5-6 p.m.: Farm League — Rupert Funeral Home vs. Tom’s Riverside, Minor Field.
5-7 p.m.: Major Baseball — Reichard Contracting vs. Subway, Major Field.
LEAGUE SETUP THIS YEAR — Here are the team and sponsor breakdown, with managers listed:
Baseball
Junior Little League: 1 team, Mike Rearick mgr.
Major League: Redbank Subway (Clay Colwell), Hetrick’s Farm Supply (Josh Gardner), Moose Lodge (David Hepler), Reichard Contracting (Brian Reichard).
Minor League: JM Smucker/Goober (Bryan Ripple), NexGen Dairy (Jared Smith), A-Plus/Sunoco (Brent Wile).
Farm League: Rupert Funeral Home (Marc and Leah Barrett), Tom’s Riverside (Kisha Mangiantini), Reichard Contracting (Nate Raybuck), Newbie Wheel Alignment (Matt Willison).
T-Ball: Pest Management (Mary Benton), Kaminsky Dental (Lance Musser), Wills Contracting (Stewart Bain), Rich & Sons Grounds Management (Ashley White), Joe’s Pizzeria (A.J. Blose).
Softball
Major: Pat Merwin Realty (Matt Bonanno), VFW Post 415 (Mark Boyer), New Bethlehem (Ryan Kirkpatrick).
Minor: Snyder’s Nursery (Steve Riggle), Deb’s Twisted Scizzors (Evan Pence).
