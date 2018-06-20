NEW BETHLEHEM — The eighth annual Tot Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for this weekend. The schedule is below.
The league’s concession stand will be open throughout the event serving most of its regular menu along with several tournament-only specials.
The Toth family will be running a Chinese Auction and daily 50-50 drawings. As always, proceeds from the tournament go to the Tut Toth Scholarship Fund. Multiple scholarships are awarded each year to deserving Redbank Valley High School seniors who are New Bethlehem Little League baseball and softball alumni.
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY
6 p.m.: Major Game 1-Hetrick’s Farm Supply vs. Subway on Majors Field; Minor Game 1-A-Plus vs. Goober on Minors Field; Farm Game-Newbie Wheel vs. Reichard Contracting on T-Ball Field.
7:30 p.m.: Baseball and Softball 12-Year-Old Player Recognition on Majors Field.
7:45 p.m.: Major/Minor Home Run Derbies on both fields.
SATURDAY
10 a.m.: Major Game 2-Hetrick’s Farm Supply vs. Moose Lodge on Majors Field; Minor Game 2 –Goober vs. NexGen on Minors Field.
1 p.m.: Major Game 3-Moose Lodge vs. Subway on Majors Field; Minor Game 3-A-Plus vs. NexGen on Minors Field.
In recent game reports:
SATURDAY, June 16
Moose Lodge 9,
Hetrick’s Farm Supply 5
Scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break open a 5-4 game, Moose Lodge notched the win over Hetrick’s. Owen and Mason Clouse, Ryan Hepler and Grant Shoemaker each had two hits with Mason Clouse homering and driving in four runs. Brandon Ross tripled. On the mound, Ross and Mason Clouse combined to strike out eight and scatter seven hits. For Hetrick’s, Brock George and Coda Kirkpatrick each had two hits with Nolan Gardner ripping a home run and Christian Clinger doubling. Gardner and George combined to strike out 14 batters.
TUESDAY, June 12
Moose Lodge 10,
Hetrick’s Farm Supply 4
Mason and Owen Clouse combined to strike out 12 batters and toss a two-hitter to lead the Moose Lodge past Hetrick’s. Brandon Ross went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in while Mason Clouse had two hits with a double. Owen Clouse tripled. Garrett Shaffer and Nolan Gardner each hit singles for Hetrick’s while pitchers Gardner, Brock George and Daniel Evans combined to strike out 14 batters.
SATURDAY, June 9
Reichard Contr. 14
Moose Lodge 2
Kaeden Neiswonger struck out eight and gave up four hits in five innings as Reichard’s won by the 10-Run Rule over the Moose. Jaxon Huffman went 3-for-4 while Drew Byers, Neiswonger, Eli Rex and Bayden McCauley each had two hits. Neiswonger and Nolan Barnett doubled. Brandon Ross doubled for Moose Lodge.
