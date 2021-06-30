NEW BETHLEHEM — Wrapping up a championship run, the New Bethlehem Senior Little League Softball team won the Clarion County League championship last Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
The top seed of what turned out to be a five-team tournament, New Bethlehem capped things off with an 8-3 win over Clarion. The season finished 10-3 overall and 9-1 in league play for head coach Lee Miller and his staff’s team.
In the win over Clarion, Newbie scored in all but one inning, breaking a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third, then added two more in the fourth and one in the fifth inning.
Makenzie Foringer scattered three hits in the circle, striking out five in her complete-game effort.
Foringer, Paytin Polka, Quinn White and Sammy Bowser each had two hits.
Taylor Ripple singled and scored in the first inning while White singled and came around to score in the second. Then in the third, Polka singled in Ripple, and White’s two-run single plated Foringer and Polka. In the fourth, Foringer and Polka singled in runs.
For the season, the top hitters were Foringer (.553), Polka (.487), Josie Neiswonger (.485), Bowser (.452) and Ripple (.447).