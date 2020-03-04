CLARION — It’s back to Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium for another playoff game for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs.
Friday night, the Lady Bulldogs (19-7), newly crowned as the D9 Class 2A champions, face District 10 fourth-place finisher Cochranton at 5 p.m.
While the Lady Bulldogs were beating Keystone for their first title since 1998, Cochranton fell to Cambridge Springs in the D10 consolation game Saturday afternoon at Meadville High School.
Cochranton dropped to 16-10 with a 53-51 loss. The Cardinals lost in the semifinals to Maplewood, 60-58.
Cochranton and Redbank Valley have a common foe: Iroquois. Cochranton beat Iroquois twice during the regular season — 73-53 and 83-56. Redbank Valley beat Iroquois in the Franklin Tip-Off Tournament, 68-57.
The Cardinals have two players averaging double figures in scoring — junior Lexie Moore (12.1 ppg.) and Jaidan Martinec (11.9 ppg.). Junior Riley Harvey (8.2 ppg., team-best 8.3 rpg) is another key player.
Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter (21.1 ppg.) is the team’s lone double-figure scorer, but Caylen Rearick and Lauren Smith scored 11 and 10 points respectively to lead the Lady Bulldogs in the win over Keystone and Alivia Huffman led the team with 18 points in the semifinal win over Clarion.
Huffman (8.5 ppg.), Smith (7.4 ppg.) and Madison Foringer (6.2 ppg.).
Friday’s winner advances to next Tuesday’s second round against the winner of the game between WPIAL runner-up Laurel and District 6 third-placer Bellwood-Antis at a site and time to be announced.
ELSEWHERE— Here are the other games involving D9 teams this weekend, with district seed listed:
FRIDAY
Class 4A Boys
Clearfield (9-1) vs. Belle Vernon (WPIAL-2), St. Marys Area H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Boys
Elk County Catholic (9-1) vs. Imani Christian (WPIAL-6), Clarion University, 8 p.m.
Cameron County (9-2) vs. Williamsburg (6-2), St. Marys Area H.S., 6 p.m.
C-L (9-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (6-1), Richland H.S., 6 p.m.
A-C Valley (9-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (WPIAL-1), Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Girls
Brookville (9-1) vs. Penn Cambria (6-3), Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A Girls
Keystone (9-2), vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3), Moniteau H.S., 7 p.m.
Clarion (9-3) vs Mount Carmel (4-1), Shamokin H.S., 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Class 3A Boys
Brookville (9-1) vs. Neshannock (WPIAL-6), Clarion University, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Boys
Ridgway (9-1) vs. Shenango (WPIAL-4), Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.
Clarion (9-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (WPIAL-3), Keystone H.S., 2 p.m.
Coudersport (9-3) vs. Farrell (10-2), Sharon H.S. 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A Girls
Punxsutawney (9-1) vs. Central Valley (WPIAL-4), Clarion University, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A Girls
Otto-Eldred (9-4) vs. Rochester (WPIAL-1), Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
North Clarion (9-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-4), Clarion University, 1 p.m.
Elk Co. Catholic (9-3) vs. Tussey Mountain (5-2), Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
Coudersport (9-1) vs. Avella (7-4), St. Marys H.S., 2 p.m.