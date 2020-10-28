NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team, like their volleyball colleagues, earned the top seed for the playoffs.
Wednesday, the No. 1-seeded Lady Bulldogs host Clarion at the high school football stadium at 4 p.m.
It’s a semifinal matchup after Clarion beat Curwensville in a 4/5 preliminary round game in Clarion on Monday, 4-1. It’s the third matchup of the year between the 14-3 Lady Bulldogs and Clarion.
Both games went the Lady Bulldogs’ way, 2-0 at Clarion on Sept. 17 and 4-2 at home on Oct. 6.
“It’s never easy playing a team three times in a year, so we’re just trying to stay focused on the task at hand,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We saw that last year when we got matched up with Elk County Catholic and lost that third one in the semifinals. So we are just going to keep doing what got us here and try to outwork whoever gets matched up with us.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who have won five in a row and eight of nine games in October, have two losses to traditional power Karns City and one to District 6’s West Branch. Of their 14 wins, 10 have come via the shutout.
In last Thursday’s regular-season finale at home against what’s the No. 2 seed Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs won 4-3 as Ember Hetrick and Alexandra Shoemaker each scored two goals. Rhiannon Laughlin assisted on two of the goals with Josey Adams helping on another.
“The win last week was also the first team we’ve seen Brockway all year so it was nice to get a general idea of what we might see in the playoffs,” Dawson said. “The north in general has kind of been a mystery to us the whole season.”
Port Allegany, the No. 3 seed, beat No. 6 seed Elk County Catholic, 3-2, in the other preliminary round game on Monday. The Lady Gators visit Brockway also on Wednesday.
The semifinal winners land in next Thursday’s Class 1A final in Brockway starting at 5 p.m.