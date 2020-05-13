While the area Little Leagues are hanging in there in attempts to salvage something from the summer schedule, youth soccer leagues have pulled the plug on its spring season.
Considering the leagues conduct a spring and fall season, it was probably a much easier decision to make the decision on axing the spring.
The United Valley Soccer League of which Redbank Valley, Keystone school districts and Dayton are members did scratch its spring season for around 65 players ages 12 to 18. There will be a fall season for the younger divisions, whenever that can be started.
The league has refunded registration money to families for the spring season.
NO SHOT CLOCK FOR PA — The National Federation of High Schools announced Monday that there would be no recommendation from the Basketball Rules Committee to mandate or allow for a 35-second shot clock for the upcoming season.
That doesn’t mean states could not or have not used a shot clock. At least nine states use a shot clock with neighboring states New York and Maryland using it along with California, Massachusetts, North and South Dakota, Rhode Island and Washington among the states.
States do not have to listen to NFHS mandates, of course, but it loses a voice on rules committees. It’s interesting that reports say that PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi indicated that the state will adhere to the NFHS on this one.
However, it’s interesting that the PIAA on May 20 will vote on whether to go from the NFHS mandated 14 weight classes to 13 in wrestling. Earlier this spring, the NFHS made no move to cut to 13 weights, but the PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee passed a 13-weight resolution for the PIAA Board of Directors to consider.
The NFHS maintains that the average time for a shot was less than 35 seconds 90 percent of the time. I’m not sure if that’s the case on the boys’ side of things based on games I’ve covered or statted. I would agree that’s the case on the girls’ side.
The complaints for shot clocks usually get intense come playoff time and especially in boys’ games. Arguments against it include increased cost and headaches of finding another committed body to sit at the scorer’s table every game.
Those are all valid concerns and the occasions where shot clocks would help aren’t as plentiful as one might think. However, if the sport is to keep players and fans entertained, the faster the pace the better. A 35-second clock wouldn’t change things much, but it would eliminate the extreme slowdown-paced games.
In the meantime, play better defense and don’t get behind too far (i.e. make shots) against those stall-ball teams.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.