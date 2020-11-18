So how does Redbank Valley’s winter sports season follow up on quite a fall that produced three district titles and a combined 49-17-1 record from its football, volleyball and soccer teams?
Wait.
Redbank Valley, like some of the other Clarion County schools in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference started remote learning this week while delaying the start of the winter preseason from Friday until at least Dec. 1.
— At least Redbank Valley, North Clarion, Keystone are now remotely learning with preseason practices starting Dec. 1. Cranberry is doing the same with at least Dec. 2 as the starting date.
— Karns City and Moniteau are starting Friday with preseason practices. Moniteau is still in school while Karns City is remote learning.
— Union and Clarion-Limestone are still in the building planning on a regular preseason start.
— A-C Valley is learning remotely with a preseason start of Dec. 7.
Considering that teams must practice three weeks before their first regular-season game, a start to the season is going to bump up against the Christmas holiday later in December.
Let’s call the high school fall sports season a success at the local level.
Schedules were mostly completed, district titles were won and state champions are close to getting crowned as everything but football will finish up this weekend.
The PIAA football finals in Hershey will be next week as the state semifinals in all six classifications go off this weekend.
There have been forfeits, canceled games and teams with rosters affected by players being quarantined because of close contact with a COVID-19 case.
But still, having a fall season nearly intact after losing the spring was a big win.
Yes, indeed, the number of COVID-19 positives are skyrocketing statewide, some places more than others and it’ll be interesting how the PIAA will decide to handle the upcoming winter season.
The PIAA meets Wednesday to make some decisions. How Governor Tom Wolf’s administration plays into this equation is anyone’s guess.
The first preseason practice date for winter right now is Friday. The first play date is Dec. 11.
The Intermediate 9 Unit “Bubble” — teams like Bradford, St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and the other small schools that make up the North Tier League — that was set up for the fall is proceeding the same way this winter.
The PIAA meeting has a lot on its table Wednesday, but don’t expect it to make some over-arching decision canceling or delaying. It’ll likely be grinding through postseason brackets and modified rules regarding how events should be run.
We think.
Grab some popcorn and stay healthy.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.