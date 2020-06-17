All area school districts have already or are working on a safety plan regarding summer workouts for athletes.
While no word came from the Redbank Valley administration regarding any specifics, it’s very likely that it’ll be very close to following the document published recently by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Monday night, Brookville approved guidelines and plan to start practices as early as next Monday, June 22.
While the document is available on-line at NFHS.org, here are some notable pieces of what’s very likely that area schools will follow presuming their area remains in the Green phase as per Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation plan.
The 15-page document breaks down mitigation efforts by schools’ sports programs into three phases. Schools will likely begin in Phase 2.
— All coaches and students should be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Screening includes a temperature check. Brookville will use a touchless temperature scanner and athletes and coaches who attend will be recorded. If one’s temperature is 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, he or she would not allowed to continue with the workout.
— Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to take part in workouts and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate healthcare professional. Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts during Phase 2.
— No gathering of more than 10 people at a time inside. Up to 50 individuals may gather outdoors for workouts. If locker rooms or meeting rooms are used, there must be a minimum of six feet between each individual at all times.
— Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases. Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals.
— All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and contests.
— All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Hydration stations should not be utilized.
The NFHS categorized sports into Lower Risk, Moderate Risk and High Risk and all sports in Phase 2 may resume play.
Lower Risk: Individual running or throwing events, individual swimming, golf, lifting, sideline cheer, cross country running (with staggered starts).
Moderate Risk: Basketball. Volleyball, baseball, soccer, swimming relays, pole vault, and high and long jumps. Volleyball, baseball, softball, pole vault and both jumps could be low risk with proper cleaning and use of masks by participants.
Higher Risk: Wrestling, football and competitive cheer.
Some other points of emphasis from the NFHS document:
— Cloth face covering should be considered acceptable. There is no need to require or recommend medical grade masks for athletic activity. Any student who prefers to wear a cloth covering during a contest should be allowed to do so.
— Plastic shields covering the entire face (or attached to a helmet) shall not be allowed during contests.
— Coaches, officials and other contest personnel may wear cloth face coverings at all times during all three phases.
— Vulnerable individuals are defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as people age 65 years and older and others with serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune systems are compromised by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.
— Until a cure, vaccine or very effective treatment is readily available, or so-called “herd immunity” is confidently reached, social distancing and other preventive measures such as face covering will be a “new normal” if workouts, practices and contests are to continue.
Redbank Valley volleyball coach Matt Darr, like the rest of the staff most likely, is ready to proceed when given the OK.
“We just want guidance on what we need to do to get back,” he said. “If it’s ABC then we will make it happen. If it’s ABC and XYZ then again we will make it happen. We wondered how parents should react and we have talked to and everyone is ready for sports to start for their kids.”
Of course, the recent election that saw Redbank Valley School District voters rejected a referendum that asked for permission for the district to raise property taxes significantly above the state-allowed index.
Last Friday, the Board went forward with the planned cuts that came with the referendum failure and now it’ll be an interesting back-and-forth between the district and the sports boosters in handling the fund-raising to keep the sports programs going at least as they’re going now.
Stay tuned, for sure.
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE TO BEGIN — The New Bethlehem Little League is starting its game schedules as early as June 24 says President Dave Hepler. That’ll likely include Rimersburg as well.
Games are good.
PHYSICALS SCHEDULED AT RBV — While questions remained to be answered, the school put out its fall sports physical schedule this week. The following dates and times are available by signing up at the school office by July 20.
— Thursday, July 23: 1 to 4 p.m.
— Wednesday, July 29: 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 5: 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheering, JV and varsity football, volleyball, soccer and cross country. The cost is $6.50 to be paid on the day of the physicals. Cash or checks payable to Redbank Valley School District.
YOUTH SOCCER THIS FALL — The United Valley Soccer Association announced that its fall season for youth soccer players will begin Sept. 12.
Registration is open and families can sign up by going to www.unitedvalleysoccer.com.
Board member Tommy Plyter confirmed that a COVID-19 response team is formulating a plan to be in effect by the start of the season.
Rich Rhoades is the sport editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.