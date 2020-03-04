SHARON — Senior Ethan Wiant stayed perfect, junior Kobe Bonanno navigated his way to fourth place and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team will send both of them to this week’s PIAA Class 2A Championships in Hershey.
Wiant continued his unbeaten run through the season, claiming the 145-pound title while Bonanno finished fourth at heavyweight at last weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
He’s the 15th Bulldog to win a regional title and first since BryLee Shumaker won the heavyweight title in 2016.
Wiant capped his weekend with a 10-5 win over General McLane’s Jackson Spires in the finals and for the first time, a Bulldog is heading to Hershey with an unbeaten record. The No. 5-ranked Wiant is 37-0.
“There aren’t too many kids who practice as hard as he does,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “He deserves it. He deserves everything he gets.”
Wiant’s 10-5 win was a wild one, considering the bout was 2-0 going into the late moments of the second period on Jackson’s first-period takedown.
But Wiant pulled out his signature cradle move and got three back points at the end of the second period.
“I didn’t think he knew what position (it was coming from),” Wiant said. “I’m usually good at the cross-face but I didn’t have the cross-face, I just had I had a leg in, and then I had the grip, and I think when I had the grip I think he knew that he was going over.”
“That’s the way he used to hook up his cradle a year or so ago until we got a better one,” Kundick said. “Once he hooked it up and adjusted it, we knew the kid was going to go down.”
In the third, Spires cut Wiant to put Wiant up 4-2. Wiant took down Spires, then the two traded reversals before a Spires escape made it 8-5.
With Spires gambling for points, Wiant sealed his title with a takedown to set the final late.
“It feels awesome. Going into states 37-0 as a regional champion. There’s no better feeling right now,” Wiant said.
The 10-5 win wasn’t how things look early on, at least in the overall point total.
“Spires started off really fast and Ethan just slowed him down and he kept in control he kept his cool,” Kundick said. “You know a lot of kids would get got flustered when they get taken down like that and Ethan just kept his goal. And that’s why he’s 37-0 now.”
Wiant has a teammate headed to Hershey with him as junior heavyweight Kobe Bonanno finished fourth for his first trip to states.
Bonanno did it the hard way after losing his quarter-final opener to Reynolds’ District 10 third-placer Rocco John-Daniello in a 2-1 decision. But Bonanno rallied to win three bouts to get into the consolation finals — a pin and two decisions, including a 5-2 win over Brockway’s Gavin Thompson to guarantee a top-four state finish.
Bonanno (29-7) lost again to his Reynolds counterpart, this time a late pin.
“Heavyweight is tough. A lot of bouts are just one or two point matches it only takes one little mistake and you lose, but he wrestled fantastic,” Kundick said.
While D10 powerhouse Reynolds once again dominated the tournament with 187 points and eight state qualifiers with three regional champions, Brookville finished second with a respectable 129.5 points and matched Reynolds’ regional champion total with three along with two other state qualifiers.
The Raiders, Johnsonburg, Brockway and Kane made up the second through fifth spots as D9 managed to qualify 18 for states.
Redbank Valley wound up eighth behind Saegertown and General McLane and its 46 team points were four ahead of ninth-place Port Allegany.
One other Bulldog got into the place matches after falling one win shy of a state berth with a loss in the consolation semifinals as sophomore Ray Shreckengost finished sixth at 220 pounds.
Shreckengost, the fourth-place finisher at districts, lost his opening bout when he was pinned by Lakeview’s D10 fifth-placer Isaac DeVault in the third period. He won his next two bouts, though, in the quarterfinals, beating Titusville’s D10 sixth-placer Joe Jacobson 8-5 and Greenville’s D10 seventh-placer Anthony Gentile 3-2 before facing Reynolds’ No. 10-ranked Evan Miller in the consolation semifinals.
With a state berth on the line, Miller decisioned Shreckengost, 7-2. DeVault then beat Shreckengost again in the fifth-place bout, this time 3-0. Shreckengost’s season ended at 16-13.
“Ray taking sixth, unbelievable,” Kundick said. “He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s gaining valuable experience. The kid who pinned him Friday only beat Ray 3-0 today, that’s huge.”
Also in Sharon for the Bulldogs were sophomore Ridge Cook at 113, and juniors Trenten Rupp at 126, Dalton Bish at 132 and Aiden Gardner at 195.
Cook finished 2-2, winning his opening bout before losing to eventual fourth-placer Connor Saylor of Hickory 9-4 in the quarterfinals. Cook majored Girard’s Lance Cardan before an 8-5 loss to General McLane’s Gunnar Gage. His season finished at 28-11.
Rupp was 1-2, also losing his quarterfinal opener to Titusville’s Seth Donovan in a third-period pin. He pinned Sharpsville’s Asthon Roeder in the first period before getting pinned by Reynolds’ Liam Foore to wrap his season at 20-12.
Bish was 0-2, losing an 11-8 decision to Sharon’s Eli Buck and a 1-0 decision to Saegertown’s No. 15-ranked Jaden Reagle.
Gardner was also 1-2, getting majored by No. 7-ranked Hayden Linkerof of Corry in the quarterfinals before winning his lone bout in a 1-0 win over West Middlesex’s Anthony Gioan. Mercer’s Logan Connor knocked him out of the tournament with a 6-5 decision. Gardner’s season ended at 23-7.