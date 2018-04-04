One could almost hear a collective sigh of relief when a measure calling for the reduction of the Redbank Valley Booster Club’s contribution to the school’s athletic budget passed by a 5-4 margin.
In some ways, 5-4 felt like a blowout win. But realistically, it isn’t. And for now, it’s back to the business of getting one’s house in order.
The assembled mass of people who stood or sat in the library for the sole purpose of expressing interest and/or support of any type of measure that keeps the extra-curricular programs in good standing without giving up an arm or leg on an annual basis made a difference.
For me, attending school board meetings is akin to a root canal, although I’ve never had one. I hear they’re painful. Certainly there are painful possibilities ahead, but I continue to scratch my head when area school boards — definitely not just at Redbank Valley — seem to focus hardest on an athletic budget that makes up less than five percent of the overall district budget.
I firmly believe that this less than five percent number has a far greater impact than five percent.
Some 22 years ago I sat in Clearfield Area High School’s auditorium listening to emotional acceptance speeches of those individuals being inducted into the Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame — by the way, what an awesome idea to start a school sports hall of fame — and was struck then about what sports meant to some of those old-timers.
Bill Brown stood at the podium, holding back tears, trying to explain why becoming a Hall of Famer meant so much to him. Brown was a football standout at DuBois High who helped lead the one-loss Beavers team of 1944. He earned a scholarship to Michigan State to play tailback.
“There’s a tremendous feeling for athletes when you’re part of a team. It’s a relationship that cannot be explained,” said Brown, brimming with pride.
With his jaw clenched and eyes watering, he continued.
“Love seems to be the word that explains it best.”
All 13 of those inducted that night earned it with hard work and more than one crediting sports to getting them to where they got in life. Most went on to college, clearly because of sports, and wound up becoming successful in whatever they did in their post-athletic careers.
Nobody questions for the most part how important sports and extra-curricular activities are to education. But it’s not in addition to education, it’s a part of the educational process. It has to be included.
It’s an investment.
There are a lot of coaches at Redbank Valley, pretty much all of them, who are indeed invested in what they do aside from their already busy job schedules. Many teach or work for the district, but invest themselves into pushing student-athletes to be better.
This fall in New Bethlehem, you’ll hear some proud Hall of Fame inductees recall what sports meant them growing up in prideful and emotional speeches. You might hear the word “invest” and maybe “love.”
Let’s hope we don’t hear the word “budget.”
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com.
