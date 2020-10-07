Win and it’s off to the playoffs. Lose and well, we’ll see.
That’s what the Redbank Valley Bulldogs have facing them as they head to Knox Friday night to face the Keystone Panthers.
District 9 announced its playoff plan, finally, last week and it’ll be a four-team bracket in Class 1A. That means that the semifinal round will kick off the weekend of Oct. 16-17. So yes, there’s just two more weeks left in the season.
For the Bulldogs, it’s a trip to Keystone this week then another matchup with Curwensville, this time on the road on Oct. 16. The Bulldogs beat the Tide, 44-0, in the season-opener at home.
For Union/A-C Valley this week is a plug-in opponent from the WPIAL, South Side Beaver. It was supposed to be Sheffield, but since the Wolverines canceled their season, the Falcon Knights went hunting for a foe and will venture to Beaver County Friday night. Next week, the Falcon Knights host Brockway in Rimersburg.
As far as the Class 1A playoffs go, two teams will qualify out of the Southern Region Small School Division. That’s two from among the Bulldogs (3-0), Falcon Knights (3-1), Keystone (3-1) and Curwensville (0-3). A quick glance with two weeks left makes it pretty reasoning to see that this week’s Bulldogs/Panthers showdown will decide a lot.
If the Bulldogs win, they’ll be one of the two teams and Union/A-C Valley likely the other team out of the Southern Region since the Falcon Knights beat Keystone already. If Keystone wins, well, it’ll come down to what happens next week and a whole lot of math with the Power Rating formula since all three teams would finish with the same in-division record.
In the North, anything other than the Coudersport/Smethport combination would be a shock as to who fills the other two spots.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (3-0)
at Keystone (3-1)
It’s hard to not look at last week’s Keystone win over winless Curwensville and scratch one’s head.
The Panthers won, 26-16, thanks to a late touchdown set up by a blocked punt. In the season-opener, the Bulldogs whipped the Golden Tide, 44-0.
“We have to ignore any thoughts of our score versus their score because Keystone is a good football team, and you know we’ve been in situations where you know we play teams that we know we’re better than and some things happen,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said Monday night. “And you know it’s tighter than we feel like it should be. In no way are we judging Keystone based on that game. We’re obviously looking at some of their earlier games, as well as looking at that game, but we are giving them the full respect that they deserve, not only because they’re a good team but also because of what’s on the line.”
Last year, the Bulldogs beat Keystone, 29-8, in the opener, then lost to Union/A-C Valley, 28-7. And then after that, the Panthers beat the Falcon Knights, leading to a three-way share of the Small School South Division title. This year, essentially two playoff berths will be taken by those three teams.
The Bulldogs have played well defensively, as last week’s 10-7 win over Union/A-C Valley has shown. They’ve giving up just 14 points and two touchdowns in their three wins along with only 74 yards rushing on 87 attempts. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 25 of 63 passes for 326 yards.
Friday, the Bulldogs face a Keystone team averaging 247 yards offensively, 169 on the ground and 78 through the air. Senior Nick Weaver is the workhorse. He’s rushed for 306 yards on 51 carries and seven touchdowns while also leading the team in receiving with eight catches for 132 yards and two TDs.
“I think it’s kind of a no-doubt on who they’re trying to get the ball to (with Weaver) and they have some other guys that they try to mix it up with,” Gold said. “(Taylar) Altman is back and he was close to 1,000 yards last year. Weaver is the guy we want to stop and we feel like the defense has done pretty well against the run and we’re in a good situation where we feel we have some gifted defensive backs. If we do some things to take away Weaver, we also feel confident at the same time with our matchups with them throwing the ball because of our depth in the secondary.”
Quarterback Bret Wingard has thrown for 311 yards, completing 24 of 49 passes for 311 yards with three TDs and five interceptions. Altman has rushed for 134 yards on 30 carries. Keenan Heeter (5-86, 1 TD) is the second-leading receiver behind Weaver.
The Panthers played Sheffield in the season-opener, basically sending the Wolverines home for the year with an 86-0 win. They fell to Union/ACV, 14-7, a week later before shutting out Brockway 28-0.
The Bulldogs’ defense is led by Hudson Martz, Joe Mansfield and Kobe Bonanno, the top three tacklers on the unit with Martz leading with 21 stops.
Offensively, the Bulldogs have sputtered some out of the gate although they’re averaging a solid 25 pointers per game. Yardage-wise, it’s 171 rushing and 115 passing. But in wins over Brockway (21-7) and last week against Union/ACV (10-7), the Bulldogs averaged just 213 yards.
Getting untracked with the ball is a goal for sure against the Panthers, who haven’t given up much defensively, just 30 points in three games.
“That’s going to be a focal point this week,” Gold said. “We have some guys who have been playing ball for quite a few years and it’s kind of discouraging to see some of the mental mistakes, but at the same time they are mental and can be fixed.
“As good as our defense has been, we’ve only had two takeaways all season (minus-2 ratio for the year) and we fumbled twice inside the 20. Potentially, you’re looking at a 14-0 to 16-0 lead at halftime and instead it was 2-0 because we didn’t take care of the football, so we have to clean some things up and we can’t keep losing the turnover battle.”
Martz (38-222, 2 TDs) and Ray Shreckengost (28-149, 1 TD) lead the running game while quarterback Gunner Mangiantini has thrown for 299 yards (25-for-42, 6 TDs, 1 Int.) and rushed for 98 yards and a TD.
Marquese Gardlock (7-114, 2 TDs), Dalton Bish (8-78, 1 TD) and Tate Minich (5-47) are Mangiantini’s top receiving targets.
Union/ACV (3-1) at South Side Beaver (1-3)
It hasn’t been all that long since the Falcon Knights played a team from the WPIAL. They opened the 2017 season with a 50-22 loss at home to Imani Christian.
This time, the Falcon Knights travel to Beaver County to take on the Class 2A Rams in Hookstown. The Rams are coming off a 23-15 loss to Sto-Rox. They also lost to Avonworth (19-16) and Western Beaver (15-9) in the season-opener. They beat Carlynton, 24-8, back on Sept. 18.
Head coach Luke Travelpiece, in his fifth year, is coming off a 5-6 season. His quarterback is Aden Almashy, who threw for nearly 1,000 yards. Trenton Seik caught 45 passes while Andrew Moots (638 yards) is the top returning rusher. Last week in the loss to Sto-Rox, Cam Knox and Almashy scored on 2-yards runs but Knox and backfield mate Andrew Moots combined for 69 yards on 28 carries.
Knox ran for 199 yards on 18 carries in the loss to Avonworth. Ryan Navarra ran for two TDs and the Rams had two safeties and three interceptions in the win over Carlynton.
The Falcon Knights average 290 yards of offense per game — 192 rushing, 98 passing — but were limited to 195 yards and just 41 yards on 34 attempts rushing in last week’s loss to Redbank Valley. The loss of lineman Drayk Wolbert for likely the season was felt last week and the team will have to keep adjusting without him.
Quarterback Tanner Merwin (32-for-64, 401 yards, 3 TDs and 2 Ints. passing; 31-180, 4 TDs rushing) keys a balanced offense that has Kylar Culbertson (32-189), Caden Rainey (21-160) and Eli Penny (35-115) getting carries. Rainey (13-179) and Karter Vogle (10-154) are the top receivers.
Defensively, Carter Terwint (42), Penny (27), Gaven Bowser (25) and Culbertson (21) are the top tacklers. The Falcon Knights are enjoying a plus-9 (3 giveaways, 12 takeaways) turnover ratio through their four games.