Bats/Throws: Right
Height/Weight: 5-10, 180
Born: New Bethlehem, April 11, 1875
Died: Philadelphia, July 9, 1914
Year;Team(League);G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB;AVG
1897;Louisville (NL);1;3;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
1898;Cleveland (NL);10;35;5;11;2;3;0;10;1;.314
1899;St. Louis (NL);6;8;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
1899;Cleveland (NL);43;150;15;47;8;3;0;10;4;.313
1899;St. Louis (NL);66;269;42;77;12;2;2;37;14;.285
1901;Boston (AL);86;280;37;85;13;5;0;38;6;.304
1902;Cleveland (AL);18;74;5;25;0;0;0;9;2;.338
1902;Philly (AL);79;284;45;92;17;2;2;43;3;.324
1903;Philly (AL);92;306;26;78;13;4;3;30;0;.255
1904;Philly (AL);95;311;23;58;9;1;1;21;3;.186
1905;Philly (AL);123;420;30;114;19;6;0;45;9;.271
1906;Philly (AL);98;338;29;96;20;1;1;41;5;.284
1907;Philly (AL);101;356;30;97;16;3;0;38;4;.272
1908;Philly (AL);71;207;16;46;7;1;0;16;1;.222
1908;Chicago (AL);6;16;1;3;0;0;0;0;0;.188
CAREER;;895;3057;304;829;136;31;9;338;52;.271
NOTES
— Threw out 44 percent of would-be base stealers (681 of 1,531) in his career.
— Led the AL in putouts as catcher from 1902 through 1907, including a career-high 790 in 1905.
— Led the AL in assists as catcher in 1907 with 145/
— Led AL in Range Factor/9 Inn as a catcher (a defensive metric) from 1902 through 1908.
— Caught six future Hall of Fame pitchers in Cy Young (1901), Rube Waddell (1902 through 1907), Chief Bender (1903 through 1908) and Ed Walsh (1908).
— Played in one World Series with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1905, batting .222 (2-for-9) with a double in three games. The A's lost to the New York Giants in five games.