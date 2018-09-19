NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the results from last Saturday’s Peanut Butter Festival 5K and two-mile races, and mountain bike races. Complete results can be found on-line at www.smileymiles.com.
5K RACE
Male Overall: 1. Corey Clark (19:47.21), 2. Tyler Lookabaugh (19:51.30), 3. Timothy Wyant (20:07.86), 4. Declan Fricko (20:38.41), 5. Kyle Watkins (20:38.64), 6. Owen Fricko (22:11.14), 7. Allen Clinger (22:16.88), 8. Kevin Watkins (22:22.9), 9. Andrew Gundlach (22:42.34), 10. Mike Fricko (23:20.49).
Female Overall: 1. Sara Lander (21:38.49), 2. Lily Atwood (23:07.35), 3. Annie Barnett (24:55.74), 4. Jessica Troup (25:04.71), 5. Lizzy Robinson (25:20.7), 6. Jennifer Moore (25;43.71), 7. Stephanie Burns (27:14.46), 8. Alexandra Shoemacher (28:03.86), 9. Katie Schumacher (28:14.96), 10. Patricia Wyant (28:44.86).
MOUNTAIN BIKE
Experts: 1. Brandon Maywood (1:57.29.67), 2. Wyatt Rodgers (2:02.24.42), 3. Joe Fotia (2:06.08.53), 4. Steven Kurpiewski (2:21.04.39), 5. Mark Nicoll (2:23.19.34.
Expert SS: 1. Owen Bittner (2:10.19.28).
Sport: 1. Will Loevner (1:21.32.73), 2. Ryan Craig (1:24.55.64), 3. Roy Gryskevich (1:25.45.49), 4. Thad Paunovich (1:28.41.49), 5. Nick Curzi (1:28.53.88), 6. Tyler Quinn (1:30.47.41), 7. Anthony Steffey (1:31.42.31), 8. Jason Poloff (1:34.31.31), 9. Patrick Kerr (1:36.19.32), 10. Aaron Hook (1:37.32.86).
Novice: 1. Dozick Zablocki (59:54.62), 2. Robert Dawson (1:02.24.12), 3. Lorelei Lehman (1:12.41.33), 4. Sally Sherman (1:12.41.33), 5. Joshua Reichard (1:51.49.21).
Clydesdales: 1. Brandon Beasley (1:58.47.44).
High School: 1. Ryan Alson (1:54.52.63).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.