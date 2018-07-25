HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.
Both meetings begin at 8:30 a.m., with doors opening at 7:45 a.m.
Individuals interested in offering public testimony – limited to five minutes – can do so at the Monday meeting, and may register on a first-come, first-to-speak basis. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
On Tuesday, the board will take up its prepared agenda.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit of Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed beginning Monday morning, immediately following the conclusion of public comments. The livestream can be accessed through the agency’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov, though viewers may need to log in to a free account to access the stream. In addition, the full board meeting on Tuesday is to be live-streamed beginning at 8:30 a.m.
To check on status of applications for antlerless/elk licenses — Go to www.pa.wildlifelicense.com. Click on the “Purchase Fishing and/or Hunting License Permit and or Application / Replace License and or Permit” option, which includes the ability to “Check on the status of an Antlerless Deer or Elk Application,” scroll down and click on the “Start Here” button at the bottom of the page. At this page, choose one of the identification options below to check your records, fill in the necessary information and click on the “Continue” button. Click on the appropriate residency status, which will display your current personal information. At the bottom of the page, choose the “Check on the status of any Lottery Application” button, and then hit “Continue.”
