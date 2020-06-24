HARRISBURG — The Game Commission last week announced it was extending its Wildlife on WiFi virtual learning campaign. The campaign was originally launched to provide parents, youth, and educators with at-home wildlife-education resources during the academic year school closures. While schools are out for the summer, the need for virtual learning opportunities remains and the Game Commission is committed to connecting Pennsylvania residents to wildlife no matter where they are.
In addition to the campaign’s extension, Wildlife on WiFi (WoW) resources, such as virtual field trips, will now also be offered to adult groups in at-risk communities and new virtual education events will be offered to the general public.
WoW connects Pennsylvania residents to wildlife across three pillars, each with engagement opportunities tailored for different age levels, audiences and content format.
— The Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub offers dozens of home-based wildlife lessons and activities, nature-themed storybook readings, conservation-science videos, and livestream wildlife webcams. The hub is updated regularly with new activities.
— Regular social engagement activities on the Game Commission’s Facebook page. These include popular “Wildlife Challenges” to engage the Game Commission’s online community with fun, educational content.
— Virtual field trips for youth and school groups, as well as general audience virtual events such as “From the Field.” This segment allows audience members to engage with a biologist live while watching pre-recorded wildlife-science surveys and other conservation-management practices.
The premiere “From the Field” segment to take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. will focus on barn owls and American kestrels. To register for the event, contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov to learn more about Wildlife on WiFi and schedule a virtual field trip.
This summer the focus of Wildlife on WiFi’s virtual field trips, social-media engagement activities, with new lessons will be under three new themes.
To check out WoW, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and select “At Home Learning” under Quick Clicks. To schedule a WoW virtual field trip or inquire about any of the Game Commission’s educational resources, please contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov.
LICENSE REMINDER — Hunting licenses went on sale on June 15. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in each county are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 13.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 20, so please keep that in mind when you are getting ready to send for your Antlerless tags. And remember, you must have your regular hunting license before applying to get your Antlerless licenses. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 3 and the second round on Aug. 17.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.90 for residents and $101.90 for non-residents. The same goes for Antlerless licenses at $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residents. You can make the checks out to Tom McConnell, Clarion County Treasurer. And also, please be sure to fill in your three WMU choices on your doe license application, use the envelope provided to you and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
We are looking forward to the upcoming hunting season this year and we have an experienced team in the Clarion County Treasurer’s office to assist you in purchasing your hunting licenses quickly. If you have any questions about this process or anything else, please do not hesitate to contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us.