HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners last week gave preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2021-22 license year.
Modifications proposed for the 2021-22 seasons include:
A statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Expanded Sunday hunting opportunity – The hunting Sundays during the archery deer and firearms bear seasons also would be open for other species (except migratory game birds and wild turkey) with seasons encompassing those dates. These expansions of Sunday opportunity are the only changes preliminarily proposed for small game and furbearer seasons.
The closure of the fall turkey season in WMU 5A and reductions in season length for 14 other WMUs due to declining population trends. The recommendations are in accordance with Wild Turkey Management Plan guidelines to increase hen survival.
The extended (post-Christmas) antlerless firearms season that traditionally has been held in certain counties in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania is proposed to be held in all of WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, given that antlerless harvests are evenly distributed throughout these WMUs regardless of firearms restrictions.
The antlerless designation is proposed to be removed from the late elk season to provide the Game Commission the flexibility to issue antlered elk licenses for this season, if and when appropriate. Specific license allocations for all elk seasons will be set in April.
The public may offer comments on all proposed 2021-22 seasons and bag limits, as well as other board actions, between now and the board’s next quarterly meeting, when 2021-22 seasons and bag limits will be finalized, and antlerless deer license allocations will be determined.
The board’s next quarterly meeting is scheduled to be held April 16 and 17 at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters.
Following are several articles on meeting highlights.
STATEWIDE CONCURRENT FIREARMS DEER SEASONS UP FOR APPROVAL — The Board of Game Commissioners preliminarily approved a slate of deer seasons for the 2021-22 license year that would allow concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer statewide through the duration of the firearms deer season.
The season is proposed to open on Saturday, Nov. 27. Deer hunting also would be allowed on Sunday, Nov. 28. This would be the only Sunday during firearms deer season when deer hunting is permitted. The season would close on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The board retained the antler restrictions that have been in place for adult and senior license holders since the 2011-12 seasons. It remains the “three-up” on one side, not counting a brow tine, provision for the western Wildlife Management Units of 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2D, and the three points on one side in all other WMUs. Those exempt from these antler restrictions are mentored youth hunters, junior license holders, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle as a blind and resident active-duty military on leave.
A change to a concurrent season is not intended to increase the antlerless harvest, as the antlerless allocation is the primary tool for managing deer populations. If the proposal for concurrent seasons is approved by the board at the April meeting, the antlerless license allocation will be reduced accordingly to reflect the additional seven days of hunting opportunities. The antlerless allocation is based on the estimated number of tags required for hunters to harvest the number of deer necessary to meet the population objectives within a WMU. If the season is extended an additional five days, fewer tags will be required to meet the population objectives than would have been required in a shorter season.
All preliminarily approved seasons and bag limits will be brought back to the April meeting for a final vote.
FALL TURKEY SEASON CHANGES MOVE FORWARD — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners today gave preliminary approval to fall turkey seasons for 2021 and spring gobbler dates for 2022.
All recommendations on fall-turkey season length are made in accordance with guidelines in the Game Commission’s Wild Turkey Management Plan. The board also gave preliminary approval to a measure that would eliminate the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles for fall-turkey hunting. That proposal, which could be adopted in April and placed in effect for the 2021-22 license year, is detailed in a separate news release.
Regarding season length, the commissioners today preliminarily approved closing the fall-turkey season in WMU 5A and reducing season length in 14 WMUs, all due to declining turkey populations. If rifle use is eliminated, it is estimated that the fall harvest could decrease up to approximately 20 percent statewide, thereby giving the Game Commission another tool to address declining turkey populations without further reducing season lengths.
With final approval at the board’s next quarterly meeting, the fall season in WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E would be one week (Oct. 30-Nov. 6).
In WMU 2B, the season would run Oct. 30-Nov. 19 and a Thanksgiving season Nov. 24-26.
In WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C, the season would be Oct. 30-Nov. 13.
In WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E, the season would be Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and Nov. 24-26.
In WMU 5B, the season would be from Nov. 2-4.