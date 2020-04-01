HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Monday its Howard Nursery will not distribute seedlings as a result of mandatory closings and delays caused by COVID-19.
The nursery annually has provided over a million seedlings to Hunter Access Program cooperators, who allow public hunting on their properties, the Seedlings for Schools program and public sales.
Thankfully, no seedling beds yet had been opened. All seedlings will remain in beds until next spring for 2021 distribution.
“It is disappointing our seedlings can’t be distributed this year, but we look forward to the 2021 seedling season,” noted Brian Stone, nursery manager. “We expect to have a greater variety and higher quantities of seedlings – some in larger sizes.”
Unfortunately, the nursery had already received public orders. So, over the next few weeks, nursery staff will contact those who ordered to provide refunds, which will be provided in the order in which they were received.
Seedlings for Schools orders also will be alerted through email in the same order requests were received.
The nursery is closed currently; no one is available to answer phone calls. If you call, leave a message and someone will contact you. Please be patient for refunds.
SHOOTING RANGES CLOSED — The Game Commission on March 20 announced it is closing all shooting ranges on state game lands, effective immediately, until further notice.
The closure includes rifle, shotgun, pistol, and archery ranges.
Given Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 19 updated guidance to help control the spread of COVID-19, the Game Commission will not have the staffing to service these ranges, which require routine maintenance. Additionally, many of these ranges can become very crowded and represent a potential risk to the spread of COVID-19.
To further mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the agency has closed its buildings to the public and postponed in-person Hunter-Trapper Education classes. However, hunters 11 years old and up now can take the online Hunter-Trapper Education class and all fees typically associated with the online course are waived through March 30.
The Game Commission maintains about 30 shooting ranges on game lands statewide. The ranges ordinarily can be used during regular hours by anyone with a valid hunting or furtaker license, or shooting-range permit.
While it’s not known when the ranges will reopen, the decision to reopen the ranges will be announced by a future news release.
Pennsylvania’s 1.6 million acres of state game lands still are open for public access, at this time. All seasons and bag limits still are in effect. The Game Commission’s state game wardens and dispatchers are considered essential employees and are still working and responding to wildlife emergencies and more. Calls can still be placed to the region offices.