HARRISBURG — Spring might not be “just around the corner,” but bluebirds will be scouting out nesting sites before you know it, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission can help bring them and other songbirds to your backyard.
Bluebird nesting boxes built by staff at the Game Commission’s Howard Nursery are available for sale, and can be ordered over the phone or purchased directly at the nursery office, the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters and Game Commission region offices. Nesting-box kits also are available.
Nursery staff build bluebird and other nesting boxes during the winter for annual sales to the public. A single box sells for $12, plus Pennsylvania sales tax. When purchasing two or more boxes, the cost is $11 each, plus sales tax.
Customers can select pre-built boxes or choose kits that can be assembled as a wood-working project. The kits provide a great opportunity for Scout troops, summer camps and other conservation groups to get involved with helping wildlife. Special pricing is available for organized educational activities. Call the Howard Nursery or region offices for details.
“Building and placing nesting boxes is a great project for individuals, families or civic organizations interested in connecting with wildlife in a natural way,” said Bryan Burhans, Game Commission Executive Director. “What better way to usher in spring than attracting bluebirds to backyards and properties.”
A brochure of the Game Commission’s bluebird nesting boxes and other wildlife structures is available online by navigating to the Howard Nursery page at www.pgc.pa.gov. Place your cursor on the “Information & Resources” tab at the top of the homepage, then click “Get Involved,” and select “Howard Nursery” to find the “2021 Wood Product Brochure.”
The Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has been manufacturing bluebird nesting boxes and box kits for more than 30 years. Each year, the nursery produces an average of 4,000 bluebird boxes and 10,000 kits. In addition to being sold to groups and individuals, they are also available to cooperators in the Game Commission’s Hunter Access Program.
WATCHING WILDLIFE ON-LINE — Harsh winter weather can make it tough to get outdoors.
But even in the worst conditions, the Game Commission’s round-the-clock livestreams offer viewers a chance to connect with wildlife, all from the comfort of home.
A new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Monroe County launched this week. That brings the total to four Game Commission livestreams planned to run into the spring of 2021.
Last year’s Farm Country Eagle Cam, which provides a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland, is back. The ever-popular Hanover, Pa. Eagle Cam has returned to the Game Commission after a year of being sponsored by Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. And the agency’s Snow Goose Cam got up and running at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in January, ahead of snow-goose migration through Pennsylvania, and the action is picking up.
All Game Commission livestreams can be accessed through the agency’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov.
The livestreams are a collaborative effort by the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business.
HDOnTap provides the streaming services and Comcast Business provides the internet connectivity for the two eagle cameras.
RACCOON SEASON CHANGE? Pennsylvania’s raccoon hunting season likely will be slightly longer in the 2021-22 license year because of proposed Sunday hunting opportunities up for adoption in April.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission intends to maintain an October start to the raccoon hunting season and keep the season open through the firearms deer season and beyond. Additionally, raccoon hunters would have three Sundays – Nov. 14, 21 and 28 – on which they could hunt, based on the Game Commission’s proposal.
A clerical error in the Jan. 23 Board of Commissioners meeting agenda misrepresented the Game Commission’s proposed 2021-22 raccoon hunting season, making it appear as if the season would be closed during the firearms deer season. The error has been identified and the Jan. 23 seasons and bag limits news release available to view online has been updated with corrected season dates.
The season is proposed to run Oct. 23-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-27; Sunday, Nov. 28; Nov-29-Feb. 19, 2022.
The board will consider these corrected season dates at its April 17 meeting.