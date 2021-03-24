HARRISBURG — In a year that has been anything but typical for students across the state, Pennsylvania’s National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) has helped to keep student archers safely shooting their bows throughout the 2020-21 school year. The program, which is managed in Pennsylvania by the Game Commission, is hosting a virtual state tournament through the end of March, allowing students to compete for awards. Pennsylvania NASP’s Virtual State Tournament began March 1 and runs through Wednesday. Students can shoot a qualifying score from home, school, a local archery club or any participating archery retailer, which can be found on the Pennsylvania NASP. scores to the NASP tournament website.

