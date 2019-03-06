HARRISBURG — What’s better than one Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife livestream?
Two, of course.
The Game Commission has launched its second livestream of the season – video and audio captured at a Monroe County black-bear den and streamed in real time to viewers at www.pgc.pa.gov.
There’s much to be learned about the bears in the den.
The adult female has ear tags that indicate she previously was handled by Game Commission staff. While video from the den has not clearly shown the numbers on those tags, as the days pass, and especially as the bears move more, the tag numbers seem certain to provide some details about the bear’s past.
It’s also not yet known how many cubs are present in the den because they’re nestled so closely to their mother. With time, however, the answer will become obvious. Pennsylvania’s black bears usually are born in January and begin walking in about eight weeks. They leave the den when 3 months old.
The black-bear den livestream can be accessed through “Quick Clicks” on the homepage of the Game Commission’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.