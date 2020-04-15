While mourning the loss of the 2020 PIAA spring sports season, let’s also allow for the prayers and thoughts for those on the front line battling the coronavirus pandemic and those who have family members or loved ones whose lives have been taken or affected.
Let’s also extend our thanks and well wishes to our senior student/athletes who lost their last opportunity to compete wearing their school colors on a field or track this spring. Be sure to check later editions where we will honor our senior student-athletes. I’m looking forward to completing that project for seniors at all of the schools we cover at either the Jeffersonian Democrat or Leader-Vindicator — Brookville, Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone and Union.
With that being said, let’s hope that our leaders and administrators who govern us and run our sports programs work together in phasing our local programs back in due time.
This won’t be easy.
But why hurry to cancel anything else that might occur this summer or even late summer?
American Legion baseball has axed its season. Little League baseball is still on hold. I’d hope the LL International realizes that something is better than nothing and if the traditional all-star season is wrecked due to the pandemic, that plenty of rewarding experiences on the ball field at the local level can salvage the seasons of many, many boys and girls. For sure, that would be the case locally.
I’m sure local league organizers fully agree with that presumption.
Let’s hope we can phase back into normal life sooner or later, realizing the important balance of what’s smart medically and what’s necessarily to keep our economy breathing enough to avoid any further damage. It’s about lives more than dollars, no doubt. But we cannot make the cure worse than the virus.
It’s worse than other places. But let’s hope that wise decisions are made that allow us to phase back to normal.
Obviously, if we see local sports, that’s a good sign things are getting better. Let’s hope we don’t lose a summer waiting for that.
Stay safe.
ON THIS DATE — 100 years ago on Tuesday, the New York Yankees opened the 1920 season with a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia A’s on the road at Shibe Park.
The Yankees went with Sigel native Bob Shawkey as their opening-day pitcher. It was the start of the 29-year-old Shawkey’s fifth full season with the Yankees after being dealt by the A’s to them during the 1915 season.
It was also Shawkey’s first of four opening-day assignments with the Yankees. His numbers weren’t too bad — eight innings, seven hits allowed, six strikeouts and one walk while giving up three runs and just one of them earned.
The A’s broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth with two unearned runs. With runners on first and second and two outs, Shawkey got Joe Dugan to lift a fly ball to center field and it was dropped, allowing both baserunners to score.
The error was charged to the Yankees’ new centerfielder and cleanup hitter … Babe Ruth.
It was Ruth’s Yankees debut and while his career was spent mostly in left or right field, 25 of the 74 games he appeared in center field came in 1920.
Ruth was 25 years old at that point and in his seventh season overall after being traded to the Yankees from the Red Sox in the offseason. He led the American League the past two seasons in home runs with 29 and 11 respectively and had 49 career homers going into the 1920 season.
Ruth hit 54 that year, out-homering ever other team in the American League and all but one of the other 15 teams in the majors. It was the third of 12 AL homer crowns during a 14-year span.
The Yankees finished third that year behind Cleveland and Chicago with a 95-59 record. Shawkey went 20-11 for his third of four 20-win seasons and wound up leading the American League in earned run average at 2.45.
Shawkey’s other three opening-day starts were wins in 1923, 1924 and 1926. In 1923, he and Ruth helped open Yankee Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox. Shawkey was the winner on the mound and Ruth, fittingly, christened the stadium with its first-ever home run.
OSSEE COMING SOON — A few years back L-V Editor Josh Walzak did a great piece on New Bethlehem native Ossee Schrecongost, a catcher who played in the early 1900s with seven different teams, most notably with the Philadelphia A’s.
Schrecongost was one of a handful of significant pro baseball players from the District 9 region during that era. Stay tuned.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.